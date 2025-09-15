Quebec's Coziest Mountain Town Is A Canadian Lakeside Retreat With Ziplining And Forest-Framed Beaches

During the summer, sun seekers head to Plage Major, a public beach with showers and changing rooms, picnic areas, and lifeguards in the swimming area (entry fee applies). Or, Plage Tessier and Plage Sainte-Lucie are two other lovely beach park options with facilities available. For more fun on the water, École de Voile sailing school offers boating and windsurfing lessons, as well as guided trips with a beautiful backdrop.

If you want to spend time at the lake surrounded by nature, the best place to set up base is at Camping Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, which is also home to an outdoor center for miles of cross-country ski trails in the winter. The campground has an array of different accommodation options, including cabins and spots for traditional tents and RVs. Visitors can rent kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, or go hiking through the preserve.

Those interested in thrilling aerial activities should head to Tyroparc, an outdoor adventure park that's home to several zip lines, a high-ropes course, and a hiking-rappelling combo down a rock face. The company offers several package options, including The Classic, where visitors will hike through the surrounding forest to four different mega zip lines, the longest of which is over 2,500 feet in length and 370 feet high. Enjoy an exciting excursion with your kids with the Family Rafting and Aerial Adventure Park Package. You'll be guided by an expert down the Red River before reaching La Cité des Bois, where you can climb the various rope obstacles.