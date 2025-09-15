Quebec's Coziest Mountain Town Is A Canadian Lakeside Retreat With Ziplining And Forest-Framed Beaches
Canada's province of Québec is home to cities like Magog, a lakeside destination teeming with outdoor fun, boutique shops, and gastronomical treats, as well as some lesser-known gems. Tucked away in the Laurentian Mountains is Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, a cozy and inviting town that offers plenty of outdoor recreation to travelers, ranging from kayaking and fishing to zip lining and skiing. At its heart is Lac des Sables, a small but beautiful 14-acre freshwater lake with a mix of natural wooded areas, sandy beaches, residential homes, and enticing restaurants lining the shoreline.
The town has an estimated population of about 12,000 people and is surrounded by stunning natural beauty, with dazzling foliage in the fall and snow-dusted mountains in the winter that are a prime destination for skiers. During the summer, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts offers the perfect lake escape, not only on Lac des Sables, but on nearby Lac Tremblant, about 30 minutes away, where travelers can relax on scenic cruises. Visitors can also explore Parc national du Mont-Tremblant, with stunning mountain views, hiking, and fishing. Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts is easily accessible from Montreal, often considered the "Paris of North America," with fabulous shops and parks that include Mount Royal, which boasts hidden trails and unmatched city views.
Outdoor activities are plentiful Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
During the summer, sun seekers head to Plage Major, a public beach with showers and changing rooms, picnic areas, and lifeguards in the swimming area (entry fee applies). Or, Plage Tessier and Plage Sainte-Lucie are two other lovely beach park options with facilities available. For more fun on the water, École de Voile sailing school offers boating and windsurfing lessons, as well as guided trips with a beautiful backdrop.
If you want to spend time at the lake surrounded by nature, the best place to set up base is at Camping Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, which is also home to an outdoor center for miles of cross-country ski trails in the winter. The campground has an array of different accommodation options, including cabins and spots for traditional tents and RVs. Visitors can rent kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, or go hiking through the preserve.
Those interested in thrilling aerial activities should head to Tyroparc, an outdoor adventure park that's home to several zip lines, a high-ropes course, and a hiking-rappelling combo down a rock face. The company offers several package options, including The Classic, where visitors will hike through the surrounding forest to four different mega zip lines, the longest of which is over 2,500 feet in length and 370 feet high. Enjoy an exciting excursion with your kids with the Family Rafting and Aerial Adventure Park Package. You'll be guided by an expert down the Red River before reaching La Cité des Bois, where you can climb the various rope obstacles.
Planning a trip to Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
There are several ways to reach this picturesque town, including flying to Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, which is about an hour and 30 minutes' drive from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts. If you're traveling from New York State, Amtrak's Adirondack train route stops in Montreal, and from there, direct buses take about 2 hours. While you're passing through the city, it's worth sticking around to explore Old Montreal, a vibrant neighborhood with cute cobbled streets full of historical charm.
In addition to camping opportunities, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts has several other lodging options ranging from charming inns to luxury hotels. One of the more elevated accommodations is Stonehaven Manor, which is full of timeless elegance and is perfect for a romantic getaway. Or, Les Lofts du Lac des Sables has sophisticated, modern units overlooking the lake. Lastly, there are plenty of vacation rentals and chalets that provide a private setting and all the comforts of home.
The town is home to some fabulous restaurants, bars, and cafes. Maison 1890 is one of the most popular eateries and serves up European fare in an elegant setting, or, for something more relaxed, Cafe Mele has an artistic vibe with coffee, lunch entrees, and live music. For local beers, La Veillée is a microbrewery and pub in the heart of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.