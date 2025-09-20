This Quiet, Sandy Massachusetts Beach On Cape Cod Hides Behind A Difficult But Wildly Rewarding Trail

For anyone who loves a walk on the beach, the Great Island Trail on the Outer Cape region of Cape Cod may make both feet and heart go pitter-patter. That's because the 3.9- or 8.8-mile trail (depending on which loop you take) takes in some of the best ocean views and sandy dunes in Massachusetts. It starts a few miles west of downtown Wellfleet, the beachy beauty of Cape Cod without crowds. From the fast-filling parking lot of Chequessett Neck Road, the trail heads south through an aromatic pitch pine forest to reach the beach. A few steps in from the parking lot, find the grave of a Wampanoag woman, now covered with shells, pebbles, pinecones, and other talismans. Discovered in 1953, the 400-year-old bones below remind hikers that they are walking on Native land.

From the beach, the trail continues south along a tombolo known as "the Gut," for the stomach-shaped bulge of Herring River alongside. Here's where the Great Island Trail fully opens to rich salt marsh areas that are one of the hike's major features and a habitat for fiddler crabs, herons, egrets, and the famous Wellfleet oysters — one of the 12 top experiences in Cape Cod. From here on in, the trail remains somewhat open to the elements, magnifying whatever the weather is for the day, especially the sun, making protective lotions, sunglasses, head coverings, and water important accoutrements. On the flip side, gusty ocean winds may bring significant chill to an otherwise warm day — depending on the season of your hike, layers might be a good idea.