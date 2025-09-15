The 'Lobster Capital Of Canada' Is A Gorgeous Coastal Getaway With Sumptuous Seafood And Beaches
When you think of Nova Scotia, you can't help but imagine fresh seafood, charming coastal villages, and friendly vibes. One of Nova Scotia's unmissable destinations, not only for food lovers but for sweeping sea views and wholesome activities, is Barrington, the self-proclaimed "Lobster Capital of Canada." Though the nearby charming town of Digby is a seafood haven known for its world-class scallops, you can satisfy your fresh lobster cravings right here in Barrington.
Boasting the longest coastline in the world with remarkable beaches, it's no wonder Canada is a prime destination for saltwater delights. You'll have endless opportunities to sample fresh-caught seafood along the Canadian coast, but, according to Nova Scotia Seafood, this region is the country's "number one seafood exporter", and "35% of Canada's shellfish exports" come from here. With this in mind, it's no wonder food-conscious visitors from across the globe are drawn here. Barrington not only boasts ample opportunities to savor delectable bites, but it's also home to breathtaking beaches and peaceful coastal vibes.
Barrington is situated 166 miles from Halifax International Airport and is best explored by car, which will give you the freedom to explore nearby coastal communities and local attractions. In addition to catering to outdoor enthusiasts, Barrington has several sites that appeal to history buffs who are keen to learn more about the region.
Where to eat lobster in Barrington, Nova Scotia
As you can gather from the town's nickname, Barrington has made a name for itself as a prime destination for lobster. Interestingly, Barrington boasts some of the best lobster fishing grounds in the world, alongside neighboring Maine, whose lobster capital is a charming fishing village. The cold, pristine waters synonymous with these regions allow lobsters to thrive here, and you'll be hard-pressed to find sweeter lobster outside of Nova Scotia.
From lobster rolls and steamed lobster to lobster bisque and lobster fondue, there are endless ways to indulge in this delicious seafood. Captain Kat's Lobster Shack in Barrington is a fantastic restaurant to check out, serving up award-winning lobster rolls as well as scrumptious lobster chowder and even a classic Canadian favorite, poutine with lobster. When you've had your fill of lobster, you can follow it up with ice cream from the 1950s diner Dan's Ice Cream Shoppe.
If you're a die-hard lobster fanatic, the best time to visit Barrington is in February, when the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl takes place. This month-long event gives you the chance to try sensational seafood from Barrington to Peggy's Cove, while enjoying fun celebrations and events along the way. This also happens to be the peak of lobster harvest, too, and is a wonderful time to experience this timeless tradition with locals. If you're visiting during this time, book your accommodation in advance to see the options around Barrington, one of which is Salty Shores Inn & Cafe, which has just two cozy rooms available.
Things to do in and around Barrington, Nova Scotia
Although you could very easily spend your days indulging in lobster, Barrington does offer a whole host of other things to do. Cape Sable Island, which is the southernmost part of the province, is located just off the coast of Barrington and features pristine beaches and wildlife. You can easily reach this beautiful isle via the Cape Sable Island Causeway for an exciting day trip. Hawk's Beach is a wonderful place to visit, not only for its white sand, but also because it's a haven for birding.
When it comes to important historic sites, Barrington Woolen Mill is also well worth a visit. Once harnessing the river's power to create durable clothing from raw fleece, this woolen mill was a thriving business in the 1800s. Today, visitors can take a peek around the preserved site, thought to be the oldest woolen mill in North America. In addition, history buffs can dive deeper into the town's history at the Old Courthouse Museum, which features fascinating exhibits that focus on a wide range of topics and themes, while a visit to the iconic Baccarro Point Lighthouse is a real historic highlight. Nearby Sand Hills Beach Provincial Park is ideal for swimming, bird-watching, and soaking up the sun on its beautiful 1.5-mile white, sandy beach.