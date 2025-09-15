The 'Lobster Capital Of Canada' Is A Gorgeous Coastal Getaway With Sumptuous Seafood And Beaches

When you think of Nova Scotia, you can't help but imagine fresh seafood, charming coastal villages, and friendly vibes. One of Nova Scotia's unmissable destinations, not only for food lovers but for sweeping sea views and wholesome activities, is Barrington, the self-proclaimed "Lobster Capital of Canada." Though the nearby charming town of Digby is a seafood haven known for its world-class scallops, you can satisfy your fresh lobster cravings right here in Barrington.

Boasting the longest coastline in the world with remarkable beaches, it's no wonder Canada is a prime destination for saltwater delights. You'll have endless opportunities to sample fresh-caught seafood along the Canadian coast, but, according to Nova Scotia Seafood, this region is the country's "number one seafood exporter", and "35% of Canada's shellfish exports" come from here. With this in mind, it's no wonder food-conscious visitors from across the globe are drawn here. Barrington not only boasts ample opportunities to savor delectable bites, but it's also home to breathtaking beaches and peaceful coastal vibes.

Barrington is situated 166 miles from Halifax International Airport and is best explored by car, which will give you the freedom to explore nearby coastal communities and local attractions. In addition to catering to outdoor enthusiasts, Barrington has several sites that appeal to history buffs who are keen to learn more about the region.