America's 'Little Germany' Is A Midwest City With Vineyard Wine Tastings, River Trails, And Old-World Festivals
If you're dreaming of a European getaway without traveling across the pond, there are plenty of places you can visit in the U.S. that embody the spirit of Europe's most treasured destinations. To experience the lively feel of Denmark in California, visit the fairytale town of Solvang. Or, if you want to take a stroll through a walkable town bursting with European charm, you'll find the Midwest's "Little Bavaria" in Frankenmuth, Michigan. If you're looking for America's "Little Germany," it may come as a surprise that Missouri is home to a charming and underrated German-style town that will make wine lovers swoon. Situated about 80 miles west of St. Louis, Hermann is a storybook village brimming with history, wine culture, and Old World charm.
Dating back to 1837, Hermann was established after German settlers came to America in pursuit of building a new city that resembled their homeland. They chose the area comprising Hermann because of its similarities to the Rhine Valley. And so the newcomers planted acres of vineyards, despite challenges posed by rocky hillsides and uneven terrain. Today, Hermann is a thriving wine region, offering vineyard wine tastings, annual festivals, and a traditional German atmosphere year-round. You'll also find an abundance of outdoor wonders in Hermann, including peaceful riverside trails and gorgeous state parks full of recreation. Hermann has it all, and what's better, you don't have to book an international flight to experience it.
Sip your way through historic Hermann
To begin your German-style getaway, fly into the St. Louis Lambert International Airport if you're coming from out of state, which will place you about an hour and a half away from Hermann. If you're embarking on a stunning and storied U.S. road trip on Route 66, Hermann is a short detour off the historic road, which passes through St. Louis and Cuba (directly south of Hermann).
In Hermann, you'll be warmly greeted by a picturesque downtown district lined with 19th-century buildings, charming boutiques, and Old World wineries. The city's 1st Street is filled to the rim with sip-worthy locations like Hermannhof Winery. Tucked into a historic brick facade dating back to 1852, the treasured winery comprises ten stone cellars of locally-crafted wine. Visit their tasting room between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, where you can sample everything from dry reds to refreshing fruit wines. Meanwhile, their deli offers locally-made German sandwiches and sausages to pair with your sips.
Perched on a hilltop overlooking Hermann, Stone Hill Winery is the oldest winery in Missouri, founded in 1847 by a German immigrant. Offering free winery tours of its historic cellars, the winery is also home to a free museum, displaying winemaking artifacts and paying homage to Hermann's deep-rooted history as a wine destination. At the time of this writing, wine tastings are available daily for $15, including six wine samples and a commemorative glass.
Enjoy German-themed festivals and outdoor adventures in Hermann
Any time you visit Hermann, there's likely to be a festival in full swing. Grape harvesting season kicks off each August with the Harvest Festival at Stone Hill Winery. The free event includes classic grape-stomping, live music, and behind-the-scenes tours of the vineyards. If you're visiting in the fall, there are a variety of festivals to attend, such as September's annual Hermann Wine & Jazz Festival and the Witches & Wine event in mid-October.
But for something that really goes down to Hermann's roots, you have to partake in its Oktoberfest. Held on every weekend in October, Oktoberfest in Hermann is a lively, German-themed festival with many of the city's local businesses hosting live music, traditional eats, bier gartens, and vineyard festivities. You can even take a slice of Germany home with you, as many of the local spots sell Alpine hats, beer steins, and German beer for the occasion.
Apart from the wineries and festivals, Hermann offers an array of outdoor activities year-round. Head to Riverfront Park for a scenic stroll along the Riverfront Walking Trail, lined with benches for river-gazing and local sidewalk art. Or, camp out at Graham Cave State Park, which features easy access to the Loutre River for water recreation. If you'd prefer to sleep indoors, you'll find an ample collection of idyllic lodgings, like the Old Vine Bed & Breakfast, an elegantly-appointed inn in the heart of Hermann's historic district.