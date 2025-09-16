America's 'Little Germany' Is A Midwest City With Vineyard Wine Tastings, River Trails, And Old-World Festivals

To begin your German-style getaway, fly into the St. Louis Lambert International Airport if you're coming from out of state, which will place you about an hour and a half away from Hermann. If you're embarking on a stunning and storied U.S. road trip on Route 66, Hermann is a short detour off the historic road, which passes through St. Louis and Cuba (directly south of Hermann).

In Hermann, you'll be warmly greeted by a picturesque downtown district lined with 19th-century buildings, charming boutiques, and Old World wineries. The city's 1st Street is filled to the rim with sip-worthy locations like Hermannhof Winery. Tucked into a historic brick facade dating back to 1852, the treasured winery comprises ten stone cellars of locally-crafted wine. Visit their tasting room between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, where you can sample everything from dry reds to refreshing fruit wines. Meanwhile, their deli offers locally-made German sandwiches and sausages to pair with your sips.

Perched on a hilltop overlooking Hermann, Stone Hill Winery is the oldest winery in Missouri, founded in 1847 by a German immigrant. Offering free winery tours of its historic cellars, the winery is also home to a free museum, displaying winemaking artifacts and paying homage to Hermann's deep-rooted history as a wine destination. At the time of this writing, wine tastings are available daily for $15, including six wine samples and a commemorative glass.