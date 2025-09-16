Maine's Hidden Coastal Gem Offers Serene Atlantic Views And Peaceful, Uncrowded Trails
As many avid hikers know, the Appalachian Trail is the world's longest hiking-only footpath, extending more than 2,000 miles from Springer Mountain, Georgia to Mount Katahdin, Maine. Many visitors don't make it to the trail's northernmost section — some of the most popular hikes are in the middle, around Virginia's scenic Shenandoah Valley and the Roan Highlands of Tennessee and North Carolina — and even fewer take the time to explore the remote reaches of Maine. It stands to reason that Huckins Beach and Trail, a coastal gem tucked away in the state's far northeast, near the border of Canada, is a peaceful place to get away from it all.
Part of the Cobscook Shores parklands, Huckins Beach is almost entirely surrounded by water. Visitors enjoy spectacular views of the Atlantic while hiking or cycling on quiet trails, enjoying an open-air picnic, or camping at one of the first-come, first-served tent sites at Huckins Meadow.
Explore the park on the easy 1.3-mile West Loop Trail and Huckins Beach Trail, a kid- and dog-friendly hiking path that ends on the shoreline, or try the scenic out-and-back bike route from Huckins Beach to Crow's Neck (10 miles each way). For an easier ride, check out the 2.25-mile trail to the Field, offering views of Morong Cove and Straight Bay along the journey. For more adventures, check out Maine's oldest state park, a gorgeous lake getaway with excellent fishing, swimming, and trails.
Plan your visit to Huckins Beach and Trail
Apart from hiking and biking, visitors can relax on the gravel beach or picnic with beautiful bay views at Young's Point Picnic Pavilion, accessible via the short Young's Point Trail (0.4 miles each way) from the parking lot. You can launch a canoe or kayak right from the beach, right beside the local clamming boats that go out each day.
Rustic campsites at Huckins Beach and Trail are free to use, but there are only five spots available, and no reservations are accepted. If you do camp at the park, you'll need to bring your own drinking water, and while each site has a picnic table, be aware that campfires aren't allowed. There are other lodgings reasonably nearby, including the charming Peacock House Bed & Breakfast (from $180 per night) in Lubec, about 20 minutes away by car. Lubec also has a few grocery stores and shops, plus a range of local dining options, including the lively Water Street Tavern and Inn and the waterfront Fisherman's Wharf Restaurant. Interesting in learning more about the local seafood? Learn more about Maine's mouthwatering oyster trail.
The park is a four-hour drive from Portland, Maine, and its international airport, where you can rent a car, which is necessary for exploring the region. If you don't mind crossing the border to Canada or dealing with the associated car rental paperwork, Saint John, New Brunswick — which also has an international airport — is closer, just a two-hour drive from Huckins Beach and Trail.