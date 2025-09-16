Maine's Hidden Coastal Gem Offers Serene Atlantic Views And Peaceful, Uncrowded Trails

As many avid hikers know, the Appalachian Trail is the world's longest hiking-only footpath, extending more than 2,000 miles from Springer Mountain, Georgia to Mount Katahdin, Maine. Many visitors don't make it to the trail's northernmost section — some of the most popular hikes are in the middle, around Virginia's scenic Shenandoah Valley and the Roan Highlands of Tennessee and North Carolina — and even fewer take the time to explore the remote reaches of Maine. It stands to reason that Huckins Beach and Trail, a coastal gem tucked away in the state's far northeast, near the border of Canada, is a peaceful place to get away from it all.

Part of the Cobscook Shores parklands, Huckins Beach is almost entirely surrounded by water. Visitors enjoy spectacular views of the Atlantic while hiking or cycling on quiet trails, enjoying an open-air picnic, or camping at one of the first-come, first-served tent sites at Huckins Meadow.

Explore the park on the easy 1.3-mile West Loop Trail and Huckins Beach Trail, a kid- and dog-friendly hiking path that ends on the shoreline, or try the scenic out-and-back bike route from Huckins Beach to Crow's Neck (10 miles each way). For an easier ride, check out the 2.25-mile trail to the Field, offering views of Morong Cove and Straight Bay along the journey. For more adventures, check out Maine's oldest state park, a gorgeous lake getaway with excellent fishing, swimming, and trails.