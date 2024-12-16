Hidden In Virginia's Scenic Shenandoah Valley Is A Charming Town Famed For Caverns And Shopping
Once known as America's frontier, Virginia's Shenandoah Valley is 140 miles of scenic beauty that includes the famed Appalachian Trail and a series of small towns. The Valley is also home to Luray, a charming and hidden town famed for caverns and shopping. Luray is located just 90 miles from Washington, D.C., and it's a gateway to Shenandoah National Park, one of the U.S.' most accessible national parks.
Luray was founded in 1812 by William Stage Marye, from Luray, France. It became the county seat in Page County and grew in size and popularity once the railroad arrived, the caverns were discovered, and Shenandoah Valley became a tourist hotspot. Now home to approximately 5,000 people, the town's more than 75 19th- and 20th-century buildings were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.
You can start your Luray visit inside the old train station, which now houses the Visitor Center for the Page County Chamber of Commerce. Here, you learn about its history, including its place in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars and how the famed caverns were discovered.
Get underground and explore Luray Caverns
The main must-do attraction in Luray is a venture underground to Luray Caverns, the largest caverns in the eastern United States. A major highlight here is the Great Stalacpipe Organ, invented in 1954 after a Virginia scientist discovered that the cave produced musical tones when struck. Three years later, he created the organ by connecting electronics to stalactites. You'll want to plan two to three hours to fully explore the array of stalagmite and stalactite formations and leave time for the other on-site attractions.
A ticket at Luray Caverns includes a self-guided tour and admission to the Car and Carriage Caravan Museum, Shenandoah Heritage Village, and Toy Town Junction. You can also purchase a Guided Discovery complete with a souvenir ticket and a booklet for a more in-depth historical look. There are additional attractions on site, including the Garden Maze and Rope Adventure Park, that incur separate fees. The Caverns also offer two dining options, the quick-service joint Stalactite Cafe and a bistro called the Heartpine Cafe.
If you want to continue a cavern adventure, Shenandoah Caverns is about 18 miles away from Luray. It's 200 feet below ground and offers elevator access. You can view the Capitol Dome, Rainbow Lake, Beyond the Veil, and the famous Breakfast Bacon formation, the last of which was featured in Natural Geographic Magazine.
Stroll and shop in this hidden and charming town
If above-ground activities are more your speed, you could easily spend a day immersing yourself in the array of stores throughout Luray. Strolling down Main Street, you'll find antiques, boutiques, books, records, and art galleries inside historic mercantile buildings.
Nest & Hive features home decor and gift items, many of which are locally made. Stop by the Virginia Gift Shop and peruse their selection of Virginia-made goodies to bring home the perfect souvenir from your trip. Bank Street Books offers a selection of used books, while Switz-Mix Records will have you sifting through multiple genres of vinyl, CDs, and cassettes. If you're into fine art, the Art & Artisans Fine Art Gallery is worth a stop and includes hand-thrown pottery and other work from local artists. The Hawksbill Trading Company houses over 30 small businesses owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, offering antiques, crafts, and local eats
You can find more shopping along Highway 211, which includes Massanutten Country Corner. It's the ultimate country store offering produce, wines, and crafts. You'll also discover the Art Space on 211, a large warehouse gallery that displays and sells works by local artists in different mediums. While in the Valley, you can also explore one of the Valley's two college towns, Lexington, a mountain town with endless outdoor adventure, and Harrisonburg, a city full of charm, trails, and a thriving downtown.
Luray's alluring extras
While visiting Luray Caverns, there's a bonus attraction in a park across the street. The 117-foot Luray Singing Tower, whose official name is the Belle Brown Northcott Memorial, features a carillon of 47 bells. The carillon is an instrument that features bells of various weights in a chromatic series. The largest of Luray Carillion's bells weighs over 7,000 pounds and is six feet in diameter. The smallest is 12 ½ pounds. Luray's Singing Tower offers several free concerts and recitals during the year if you're lucky enough to catch one while you're there.
Another unique experience in Luray is yurt camping, or glamping. The Rock Tavern River Kamp, which sits along the Shenandoah River, features a variety of yurt sizes and styles with varying amenities, making it feel like a luxury outdoor experience. As you explore the area, consider a road trip along Skyline Drive, one of the most breathtaking scenic drives in a national park.