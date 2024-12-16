Hidden In Virginia's Scenic Shenandoah Valley Is A Charming Town Famed For Caverns And Shopping

Once known as America's frontier, Virginia's Shenandoah Valley is 140 miles of scenic beauty that includes the famed Appalachian Trail and a series of small towns. The Valley is also home to Luray, a charming and hidden town famed for caverns and shopping. Luray is located just 90 miles from Washington, D.C., and it's a gateway to Shenandoah National Park, one of the U.S.' most accessible national parks.

Luray was founded in 1812 by William Stage Marye, from Luray, France. It became the county seat in Page County and grew in size and popularity once the railroad arrived, the caverns were discovered, and Shenandoah Valley became a tourist hotspot. Now home to approximately 5,000 people, the town's more than 75 19th- and 20th-century buildings were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.