Tucked Between National Forests And Rugged Peaks Is One Of West Virginia's Most Scenic Small Towns

Standing at the foot of the Allegheny Mountains, about 200 miles away from Charleston, West Virginia, snuggled up to imposing peaks and wild national forests, and at the midst of pastoral mountain views, is the tiny town of Franklin. Located in Pendleton County and chartered in 1794, Franklin is an old town with a bunch of cute, rustic old houses that you can admire while on a self-guided walking tour. The town was named after one of the first settlers, Francis Evick, and was originally known as Frankford.

Franklin is close to a variety of scenic wonders and outdoor adventures. Seneca Rocks, with it's unbeatable fall views and wildlife, is around a 30-minute drive away, and Spruce Knob, the highest peak in West Virginia where you can sometimes see the Northern Lights, is 26 miles away. Franklin is also 54 miles from an epic hiking route in the gorgeous Allegheny Mountains.

With a population of under 400 people, this is a quintessential small town in an agricultural area. Richmond International Airport is 176 miles away. Public transportation options to and within Franklin are limited, so the best way to visit this town is to drive. There are a few guest houses and cabins available to rent in Franklin, as well as camping and RV hookup options at Thorn Spring Park, just 4 miles out of town. Some of the other national and state parks in the area also offer camping options.