Tucked Between National Forests And Rugged Peaks Is One Of West Virginia's Most Scenic Small Towns
Standing at the foot of the Allegheny Mountains, about 200 miles away from Charleston, West Virginia, snuggled up to imposing peaks and wild national forests, and at the midst of pastoral mountain views, is the tiny town of Franklin. Located in Pendleton County and chartered in 1794, Franklin is an old town with a bunch of cute, rustic old houses that you can admire while on a self-guided walking tour. The town was named after one of the first settlers, Francis Evick, and was originally known as Frankford.
Franklin is close to a variety of scenic wonders and outdoor adventures. Seneca Rocks, with it's unbeatable fall views and wildlife, is around a 30-minute drive away, and Spruce Knob, the highest peak in West Virginia where you can sometimes see the Northern Lights, is 26 miles away. Franklin is also 54 miles from an epic hiking route in the gorgeous Allegheny Mountains.
With a population of under 400 people, this is a quintessential small town in an agricultural area. Richmond International Airport is 176 miles away. Public transportation options to and within Franklin are limited, so the best way to visit this town is to drive. There are a few guest houses and cabins available to rent in Franklin, as well as camping and RV hookup options at Thorn Spring Park, just 4 miles out of town. Some of the other national and state parks in the area also offer camping options.
Wholesome days out in Franklin, West Virginia
If you're planning a wedding, or just fancy sipping some moonshine or brandy at Pendleton County's oldest legal distillery while gazing at calming views of thick forest and overlapping peaks, then you'll want to pay a visit to Loafer's Glory Resort & Event Venue. Just 13 miles from town, this estate has been in operation since 1792 and has some interesting historic structures and lovely hiking routes. Loafer's Glory has a 4.7-rating on Google Reviews due to the friendly owners, peaceful landscape, and pleasant walks. Contact in advance if you'd like to stay there, as they may not currently be renting rooms.
From June until September, Franklin hosts the Pendleton County Farmers Market, where you can buy some locally grown produce and support local farmers. If you're in town in September, pay a visit to Franklin's annual Treasure Mountain Festival, where you can watch a pageant, join the pumpkin contest, get your facial hair judged at the beard contest, shop at the flea market, watch traditional crafts like wool spinning and chainsaw carving, and, of course, no small-town festival would be complete without a grand parade.
National forests and mountains in Franklin
Drive for less than four miles and you'll end up at Monongahela National Forest, which is 830,000 acres of creeks, trees, and cloudy view points with an elevation of 4,863 feet. Here, you will find many miles of trails through untamed wilderness, stop to take in the second-highest waterfall in the state, and optionally hunt, fish, and observe wildlife — such as deer and bears – in their natural habitat. This forest has true backcountry areas where you will navigate unruly nature. You can also drive through the forest's Highland Scenic Highway if you'd prefer. There are campgrounds and wild camping available, so you can wake up in the thick of it.
While you're in the area, head to the Virginia/West Virginia state border to trek High Knob's tower trail. This is a moderate, kid-friendly, 2.6-mile hike through rocky terrain where you will see some mesmerizing views of the mountains and valleys. For more of a challenge, explore the 18.6-mile Route 33 to High Knob via North Fork Mountain Trail, which leads through forests, past rugged peaks and rocky edges, and over wild mushrooms. There are a range of campsites along the way, so you can turn it into a multi-day hike if you'd prefer. Hikers mention a lack of water points on this trail, so come prepared. While you're in the state, visit West Virginia's wildly underrated mountain region of the Potomac Highlands, which is under an hour's drive away.