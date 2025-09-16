This Ohio City Features A Revitalized, Walkable Downtown With Boutiques, Restaurants, And Monthly Events

Amherst can trace its European roots back to 1811, when a pioneer named Jacob Shupe cleared land for a cabin. However, its main street renovation dates back to 1998, when a group of citizens and business owners formed the Amherst Downtown Business Association. Since then, the city has turned its core into a walkable gem, complete with chic restaurants, pubs, and shops. The organization also helps put on various events throughout the year, like car shows, wine walks, Christmas parades, and more.

When it comes to shopping, most of the boutiques are located along Park Avenue, which runs perpendicular to Main Street. Here, you can find everything from a photo gallery to a traditional boutique and flower shop— all great spots where you can hunt for souvenirs and unique gifts.

For dining, there are plenty of excellent choices within the downtown district. Beer lovers will appreciate the abundance of options, like Ziggy's Pub and Restaurant, the Cedar Pub, Cole's Public House, and 5 Points Tavern, all within walking distance of each other. There's also the Golf Lounge, where guests can practice their swing, or Park Lanes Bar and Grill, where bowling is the main attraction. Outside of downtown, visitors can sample Mexican food at spots like La Plaza Taqueria or indulge in barbecue at Moosehead BBQ Grill.