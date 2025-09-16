This Ohio City Features A Revitalized, Walkable Downtown With Boutiques, Restaurants, And Monthly Events
Although Midwestern states don't have the salty sea breeze, they have the next best thing — the Great Lakes. If you're planning on traveling to Ohio, the only lake touching the state's border is Lake Erie, which is home to incredible towns like Cleveland. However, if you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the big city, you can head west to the small town of Amherst instead. Here, Main Street America is on full display with a revitalized downtown and some of the best restaurants and boutiques in the area.
Although Amherst isn't situated on Lake Erie's coast, it's close enough that you can incorporate lakefront beaches and water sports into your vacation. The city is nestled between Vermilion, Ohio's harbor town that delivers New England vibes, and Lorain, the state's diverse lakeside escape known as "the International City." That being said, if a walkable downtown, jam-packed event calendar, and small-town Americana feel sounds appealing, now is the perfect time to book a vacation to Amherst, Ohio.
Things to do in downtown Amherst, Ohio
Amherst can trace its European roots back to 1811, when a pioneer named Jacob Shupe cleared land for a cabin. However, its main street renovation dates back to 1998, when a group of citizens and business owners formed the Amherst Downtown Business Association. Since then, the city has turned its core into a walkable gem, complete with chic restaurants, pubs, and shops. The organization also helps put on various events throughout the year, like car shows, wine walks, Christmas parades, and more.
When it comes to shopping, most of the boutiques are located along Park Avenue, which runs perpendicular to Main Street. Here, you can find everything from a photo gallery to a traditional boutique and flower shop— all great spots where you can hunt for souvenirs and unique gifts.
For dining, there are plenty of excellent choices within the downtown district. Beer lovers will appreciate the abundance of options, like Ziggy's Pub and Restaurant, the Cedar Pub, Cole's Public House, and 5 Points Tavern, all within walking distance of each other. There's also the Golf Lounge, where guests can practice their swing, or Park Lanes Bar and Grill, where bowling is the main attraction. Outside of downtown, visitors can sample Mexican food at spots like La Plaza Taqueria or indulge in barbecue at Moosehead BBQ Grill.
How to get to Amherst, Ohio
Amherst is close to Cleveland, which means that visitors can fly into the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. It's only a 30-minute drive to Amherst, so you'll be in town with plenty of time to eat and relax. Most of Amherst's hotels are centrally located just off Highway 2, but the Quarry Stone is a unique bed and breakfast on the south end of town if you prefer something more quaint and laid-back.
If you're trying to plan your vacation around the city's events, the most active seasons are summer and the Christmas holidays. During the summer months, Amherst hosts events like Walkin' on Wednesdays, the Wine and Chocolate Walk, or the Morning Mingle, which happens on the first Thursday of every month. During December, the city also puts on Miracle on Main Street, which includes a parade, a raffle, and a party bus.
Finally, depending on the length of your stay, you're not too far from Lake Erie. Amherst is just a quick, 10-minute drive to the lake's shores and only 15 minutes from Lakeview Beach. If you don't mind a road trip, you can also make your way to the wildly underrated Ohio community of Lakeview, known for unique shops and Victorian cottages.