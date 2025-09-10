Enjoy Free Wi-Fi While You Fly With This Popular US Airline's Latest Game-Changing Update

Signing up for Southwest's Rapid Rewards program is free and can be done on the Southwest Airlines website. Apart from ensuring that you can stay connected on your upcoming flight, you will also earn points every time you fly, which can be redeemed on future travels. Points don't expire, and can be redeemed any time — there are no blackout dates, and unlimited reward seats.

The move to offer free in-flight connectivity joins other major U.S. carriers like Delta, which is in the process of rolling out complimentary Wi-Fi (also courtesy of T-Mobile) to SkyMiles members on all flights. Earlier this year, American Airlines announced that it would begin testing free Wi-Fi on flights in America. Also this year, United Airlines began a shift to modernize its in-flight technology with TVs and free internet connection.

In August, Southwest briefly tested out offering free Wi-Fi to its loyalty members, a move that was well-received by customers, according to the airline. "We're excited for Rapid Rewards Members to experience free in-flight Wi-Fi from takeoff to landing – no strings, no surprises," said Mike Katz, T-Mobile president of marketing, strategy, and products, in a statement. "It's just one more way we're helping make travel a little smoother."