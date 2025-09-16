This Wild New England State Forest Is An Under-The-Radar Getaway For Camping, Hiking, And River Paddling
About a third of the United States — roughly 765 million acres — is covered in forest. Many of the most forested states in the country are in New England, including Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire, home to White Mountain National Forest, a high-altitude alpine paradise with some of America's best hikes. Dozens of state forests dot the region, too, like the American Legion State Forest in Connecticut, an under-the-radar oasis for outdoor adventures such as camping, hiking, kayaking, and river tubing.
The name references the state forest's interesting history. The land was gifted by the American Legion in 1927 after U.S. soldiers observed well-managed forests in Europe and wished to follow the example back home. The park, initially 213 acres, has since expanded into a 1,245-acre refuge with wooded trails and rocky hillsides overlooking the Farmington River, which the National Park Service named a "Wild and Scenic River."
Less than an hour's drive from the state capital of Hartford, in the Pleasant Valley section of Barkhamsted, the American Legion State Forest is an easily accessible escape that's open every day of the year from 8 a.m. to sunset. If you're short on time, explore the Turkey Vulture Ledge Trail, a 1-mile out-and-back trail that leads to a picturesque lookout point over the forest. It's moderately difficult and takes only half an hour to complete. Don't miss a chance to hike this unique trail with giant boulders and caves — it's just 15 minutes away by car.
Discover the wooded landscapes of American Legion State Forest
Another popular hike in the state forest follows the Henry Buck Trail, a moderate 1.8-mile loop through the woods that passes historic mill ruins on the way to a scenic overlook. The rugged trail has steep sections, so it's not kid-friendly, but dogs on leashes are welcome. If you love the peaceful forest vibes, check out Massachusetts' largest state forest, a tranquil New England gem with a serene lake.
American Legion State Forest is also a great destination for canoeing, kayaking, and river tubing. Visitors can rent equipment for self-guided trips at Main Stream Canoes & Kayaks in nearby New Hartford. Rates for one- to four-hour excursions start at $65 per for single kayaks and $75 for canoes and tandem kayaks. Farmington River Tubing organizes tubing trips down the Farmington River ($30 per person, cash only) that flows through the state forest.
Camping is available from mid-April through Columbus Day at the park's Austin F. Hawes Memorial Campground, with campsites ($27 per night) and rustic cabins ($60 per night, two-night minimum) set amid pine trees on the edge of the river. Guests have access to showers and restrooms, and ice and firewood are sold on-site; campsites come with picnic tables and fire rings. The nearby town of Winsted has several food markets, including Stop & Shop and Winsted Grocery. Hartford's Bradley International Airport is just a 40-minute drive away, and it's best to have a car to explore the area.