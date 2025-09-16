This Wild New England State Forest Is An Under-The-Radar Getaway For Camping, Hiking, And River Paddling

About a third of the United States — roughly 765 million acres — is covered in forest. Many of the most forested states in the country are in New England, including Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire, home to White Mountain National Forest, a high-altitude alpine paradise with some of America's best hikes. Dozens of state forests dot the region, too, like the American Legion State Forest in Connecticut, an under-the-radar oasis for outdoor adventures such as camping, hiking, kayaking, and river tubing.

The name references the state forest's interesting history. The land was gifted by the American Legion in 1927 after U.S. soldiers observed well-managed forests in Europe and wished to follow the example back home. The park, initially 213 acres, has since expanded into a 1,245-acre refuge with wooded trails and rocky hillsides overlooking the Farmington River, which the National Park Service named a "Wild and Scenic River."

Less than an hour's drive from the state capital of Hartford, in the Pleasant Valley section of Barkhamsted, the American Legion State Forest is an easily accessible escape that's open every day of the year from 8 a.m. to sunset. If you're short on time, explore the Turkey Vulture Ledge Trail, a 1-mile out-and-back trail that leads to a picturesque lookout point over the forest. It's moderately difficult and takes only half an hour to complete. Don't miss a chance to hike this unique trail with giant boulders and caves — it's just 15 minutes away by car.