The World's Best Chefs Have Teamed Up On A Mouth-Watering, Affordable Spanish Mercado In New York City

New York City has always been a foodie paradise, but dining here typically comes with a price tag to match its reputation. The city's culinary scene operates on the assumption that exceptional food requires exceptional prices — and for the most part, diners have accepted that reality. While New York certainly has its share of affordable Michelin-starred restaurants, they remain rare exceptions to an otherwise expensive rule.

That's what makes Mercado Little Spain such a revelation. Located in the same part of town where you'll find the engineering marvel that is the Hudson Yards, this sprawling Spanish market brings together José Andrés — the chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian twice named to Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People — with Albert and Ferran Adrià, the brothers who revolutionized modern cuisine at their legendary elBulli. Together, they've created a place where you can experience their combined culinary genius without the fine-dining markup.

The concept draws inspiration from Spain's historic mercados: Bustling indoor markets with a maze of kiosks, bars, and sit-down spots where people gather over wine and conversation. Andrés envisioned recreating that authentic market experience, complete with the ingredients, recipes, and casual atmosphere that make these markets so central to Spanish life. Fortunately for New Yorkers (and anyone in the area wanting to experience a slice of Spain), he succeeded. The result is a 35,000-square-foot foodie paradise brimming with food stalls, bars, restaurants, and specialty shops that capture Spain's social energy right in the heart of Manhattan.