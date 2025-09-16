This Los Angeles College Town Suburb Is A California Mountain Gateway With River Paths And Route 66 Nostalgia
Just 30 minutes east of Los Angeles (without traffic, that is) is a historic college town situated in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. While some say "Azusa" comes from "everything from A to Z in the USA," an homage to the town's Route 66 past, it actually derives from the Tongva people who once lived there and called the area "Asuksa-nga." That name evolved into "Azusa" with the arrival of Spanish colonists and later European settlers, who incorporated the town in 1898. This gateway to the San Gabriels mixes history and nature, as it's home to a historic Christian university and the oldest community college in Los Angeles, with campuses that pulse with life under the towering beauty of the region's prominent mountain range.
Azusa is the fifth-oldest city in the San Gabriel Valley, and gained new prominence when it was included in the original Route 66 alignment in 1926. Route 66, also known as "America's Main Street" and "the Mother Road," has become an enduring symbol of America and a nostalgic reminder of times past, with roadside attractions, neon-signed motels, and 1950s-style diners. Some remnants of Azusa's Americana past still stand, making it an appealing stop for Route 66 fans. Besides its cultural touchstones, Azusa offers access to a myriad of river paths and exciting hikes, making it an ideal day trip for anyone looking to experience an alternative to the celebrity-filled neighborhoods of Los Angeles.
College campuses and Route 66 attractions
Azusa may be known as the "Canyon City," but arguably, it could claim the epithet "College City." The town is home to Azusa Pacific University, one of the largest Christian schools in the country, which traces its roots to 1899. APU began as a small coed Bible school dedicated to ministry and missionary work in Whittier, but moved to its current location in Azusa in 1946. It has since expanded to two campuses that promote its evangelical Christian mission.
Just next to APU is Citrus College, which was founded in 1915. Its first graduating class only had four students. Today, the community college enrolls about 16,000 students per year and offers more than 70 degree programs.
Both colleges sit along Route 66, so you can get your history kicks in all at once by driving down Foothill Boulevard, the original alignment of the route. On the edge of Azusa Pacific University's West Campusstands the original 1961 neon Foothill Drive-In marquee. APU bought the drive-in property in 2001 but preserved the sign, which became a landmark in 2002 and now displays university announcements. A few blocks down is the Stardust Motel, where a low-key, generic sign has replaced the more colorful Americana version that once welcomed motorists on Route 66. These may not be the best Route 66 attractions in the state, but they're worth seeing if you're interested in this fascinating slice of American history.
Azusa's river-filled nature
Azusa is a convenient jumping-off point for nature lovers who want to hike the San Gabriel Mountains just 10 minutes away or stroll along the 60-mile San Gabriel River, which begins in the mountains and winds through Los Angeles' urban landscape before reaching the Pacific Ocean. Adventurous hikers or cyclists looking for a unique all-day challenge can take the San Gabriel River Trail, a 37.3-mile one-way route from the mountains all the way down to Seal Beach in Orange County.
The Bridge to Nowhere is another popular trek — a 5-mile hike along the east fork of the San Gabriel River that ends at a surreal bridge built in 1936. Originally intended as part of California State Route 39 to connect the San Gabriel Valley with Wrightwood, the bridge was abandoned after flooding in 1938 destroyed the access road. The trail crosses the river six times, so proceed with caution since the water can be rough and often washes out sections of the path. If you're seeking extra thrill, you can bungee jump off the bridge, which definitely won't cure your fear of heights but will give you something to write home about.
Visiting Azusa is convenient for those in Los Angeles, as it's just 25 miles from the downtown area of the city. The closest airport is Ontario International, a small alternative to LAX, considered one of the worst airports in the world. Hollywood Burbank Airport is about 30 miles away, while LAX is roughly 42 miles. Whether you are arriving by plane or driving from Los Angeles, the best way to explore Azusa is by car, which allows easy access to the surrounding mountains and river trails.