This Los Angeles College Town Suburb Is A California Mountain Gateway With River Paths And Route 66 Nostalgia

Just 30 minutes east of Los Angeles (without traffic, that is) is a historic college town situated in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. While some say "Azusa" comes from "everything from A to Z in the USA," an homage to the town's Route 66 past, it actually derives from the Tongva people who once lived there and called the area "Asuksa-nga." That name evolved into "Azusa" with the arrival of Spanish colonists and later European settlers, who incorporated the town in 1898. This gateway to the San Gabriels mixes history and nature, as it's home to a historic Christian university and the oldest community college in Los Angeles, with campuses that pulse with life under the towering beauty of the region's prominent mountain range.

Azusa is the fifth-oldest city in the San Gabriel Valley, and gained new prominence when it was included in the original Route 66 alignment in 1926. Route 66, also known as "America's Main Street" and "the Mother Road," has become an enduring symbol of America and a nostalgic reminder of times past, with roadside attractions, neon-signed motels, and 1950s-style diners. Some remnants of Azusa's Americana past still stand, making it an appealing stop for Route 66 fans. Besides its cultural touchstones, Azusa offers access to a myriad of river paths and exciting hikes, making it an ideal day trip for anyone looking to experience an alternative to the celebrity-filled neighborhoods of Los Angeles.