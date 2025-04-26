This Celebrity-Filled Los Angeles Neighborhood Bursts With Historic Charm, Chic Shops, And Green Spaces

Hancock Park's most illustrious trait is its historic homes. Dating back to the 1920s, the neighborhood is dotted with prewar beauties that flourish in an array of architectural styles, including English, Mediterranean, Spanish Colonial Revival, and Tudor-style mansions. Wandering the neighborhood, you'll be exposed to a number of historically significant homes that hold the memories of some of LA's most prominent figures.

Howard Hughes resided for over a decade in the stunning Spanish Colonial Revival at 211 South Muriel Road (prominently featured in Martin Scorcese's biopic,"The Aviator"). Jack Hayley — best known for his role as the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz" — built and lived in the stunning Streamline Moderne apartment building at 520 North Rossmore Avenue, which also housed former President John F. Kennedy during summer 1960. Other famous residents from Hollywood's Golden Age include Katherine Hepburn, Nat King Cole, and Harpo Marx.

Boasting perhaps the longest list of Hancock Park's celebrity residents is the El Royale Apartments. Towering 13 stories over the corner of Rossmore and Rosewood Avenue, the luxurious Spanish and French Renaissance-style complex was designed by the same architect who built the castle-like Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard, and has been home to luminaries like Clark Gable and William Faulkner, as well as modern stars like Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, and Jack Black. Situated at 570 North Rossmore Avenue, the Ravenswood Apartments building is another undeniable gem. Ornamented by the flickering of a Gothic-lettered red neon sign, the grandiose Art Deco haven is most famously known as the final residence of Hollywood icon Mae West. If you're interested in diving deeper into Hancock Park's history, the Windsor Square-Hancock Park Historical Society hosts annual neighborhood home tours.