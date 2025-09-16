Wyoming's Remote 'Road Less Traveled' Is A Rugged, Scenic Backcountry Byway That Comes Alive In The Fall

What makes the Red Gulch/Alkali Backcountry Byway stand out is its unique stops that showcase the surprising history and natural beauty of this secluded slice of the West. Just about 5 miles in is the Red Gulch Dinosaur Tracksite, the largest in the state. Here, dinosaur tracks from 160 to 180 million years ago march across the limestone rockbed. A boardwalk with informational signs winds along the tracks, though you can even step directly on the prehistoric footprints yourself. The site is also popular for finding fossils, and visitors are welcome to take home what they uncover (so long as they're not vertebrate or petrified wood fossils).

As you continue south, your drive is framed by the jagged ridges of the Bighorn Mountains, in the midst of which are some of the most surreal rock landscapes. All around the route, you'll get views of the canyons, cliffs, and caves that make up the Chugwater formation, known for its deep red, angular rock. Layered, fortress-like cliff formations tower up from badlands dotted with sagebrush, as you pass not only the Alkali Creek WSA, but also the Medicine Lodge Wilderness Study Area. Here, you can spot bighorn sheep on a hike along the Medicine Lodge Canyon or go fishing in its creek.

Off just to the east of the route is an awe-inspiring destination to see ancient rock art: the Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site. It features hundreds of petroglyphs carved by ancient native people covering a 700-foot-long sandstone cliff. It's free to visit and open year-round, though if you come between April to the end of October, you'll get to step inside the park's interpretive museums housed in historic log cabins.