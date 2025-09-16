The 'Submarine Capital Of The World' Is A Connecticut Town With World War II History And A Famous Pizzeria

For a bucolic coastal town, Groton has a serious military history. During the Revolutionary War, traitor extraordinaire Benedict Arnold attacked Fort Griswold in what became known as the Battle of Groton Heights. A state park and monument now commemorates the local patriots massacred at the site. The local shipyards were soon known for their military prowess, launching clipper ships and ironclad vessels. The town would put on its warpaint again, as Electric Boat revolutionized naval warfare twice over in the early 20th century.

Facing a global fight across oceans and continents, Groton's Navy Yard became a submarine base. Electric Boat's shipyard constructed an abundance of diesel-powered submarines, and it would later become the first to build a submarine that runs on nuclear power. The diesel subs, 74 in total, helped the Navy during World War II. The first-ever nuclear sub, the Nautilus, lies at the heart of an eponymous memorial, accompanied by the U.S. Navy-run Submarine Force Library and Museum. Taken together, they provide a one-stop haven for submarine lovers, a niche if ever one existed. It's just one of many ties Groton has to the military. But not everything is warfare. There's also pizza.

Specifically, the slices at Mystic Pizza. If it sounds familiar, you've likely seen the 1988 film of the same name. The tale of three women finding their way through life, starring Julia Roberts, won enough fans to flood the joint with guests looking for a slice of Hollywood. Mystic Pizza's silver screen slices developed throughout the film a reputation for being among the best, while its real-life counterpart offers what it claims is a "slice of heaven." There's only one way to find out if it lives up to its promise.