The 'Submarine Capital Of The World' Is A Connecticut Town With World War II History And A Famous Pizzeria
Few places can claim to have built the world's first nuclear-powered submarine and also be home to a pizzeria made famous by a Julia Roberts movie. Then again, there's only one Groton, Connecticut. Known as the "Submarine Capital of the World," Groton manages to blend a nautical ethos with the laid-back vibes one would expect from a coastal town in the northeast. It rests right next to New London, a stunning waterfront city packed with artsy vibes, which contrasts nicely with Groton's blue-collar history.
Groton, about an hour's drive from Hartford, has been a haven for salty dogs and seafaring types since 1649, when it served as a trading post. Its destiny was quickly married to the sea. Locals hunted whales in the 1800s, as shipbuilding also took hold. That nautical identity remains today, with the local economy relying on the maritime industry. General Dynamics Electric Boat, the U.S. Navy's primary builder of submarines, has its headquarters in Groton, where it laid the groundwork for the entire American arsenal of underwater war machines. Taken together, the town offers the perfect weekend getaway for lovers of nautical history and naval buffs.
Subs and pizza in Groton
For a bucolic coastal town, Groton has a serious military history. During the Revolutionary War, traitor extraordinaire Benedict Arnold attacked Fort Griswold in what became known as the Battle of Groton Heights. A state park and monument now commemorates the local patriots massacred at the site. The local shipyards were soon known for their military prowess, launching clipper ships and ironclad vessels. The town would put on its warpaint again, as Electric Boat revolutionized naval warfare twice over in the early 20th century.
Facing a global fight across oceans and continents, Groton's Navy Yard became a submarine base. Electric Boat's shipyard constructed an abundance of diesel-powered submarines, and it would later become the first to build a submarine that runs on nuclear power. The diesel subs, 74 in total, helped the Navy during World War II. The first-ever nuclear sub, the Nautilus, lies at the heart of an eponymous memorial, accompanied by the U.S. Navy-run Submarine Force Library and Museum. Taken together, they provide a one-stop haven for submarine lovers, a niche if ever one existed. It's just one of many ties Groton has to the military. But not everything is warfare. There's also pizza.
Specifically, the slices at Mystic Pizza. If it sounds familiar, you've likely seen the 1988 film of the same name. The tale of three women finding their way through life, starring Julia Roberts, won enough fans to flood the joint with guests looking for a slice of Hollywood. Mystic Pizza's silver screen slices developed throughout the film a reputation for being among the best, while its real-life counterpart offers what it claims is a "slice of heaven." There's only one way to find out if it lives up to its promise.
Planning a trip to Groton
If you are in the Northeast, especially the New York Metropolitan area, drive in. It takes about two hours to get from Manhattan to Groton. Those flying in should make Bradley International Airport their final destination. It's a reasonable hour's drive away. While in Groton, be sure to visit Bluff Point State Park, a beachy stretch of Connecticut's coast with stunning shores and serene woodlands. If you want an extended, week-long trip, head to Waterford, home to a coastal state park with colorful gardens and a nice little beach.
You'll have no trouble finding a place to rest during your visit, no matter your budget. Inns and hotels can be found within Groton proper for less than $100 a night, with some higher-end options costing almost five times as much. Most of the attractions in town are open year-round, so you only need to consider your tolerance for New England winters when booking your trip. Just bring weather-appropriate clothing, a suitable camera, and an appetite for some pizza.