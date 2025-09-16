A Glistening Creek With Cascading Waterfalls And World-Class Trout Fishing Is A Hidden Ozark Gem
The state of Arkansas is a gem of natural wonders, where green and lush forests intertwine with flowing rivers and creeks. In its nature, you will find spots like Arkansas' largest lake, Lake Ouachita, and the charming region of Boxley Valley, surrounded by hiking trails and historic ranches. Near the city of Heber Springs in the Ozark Mountains, you'll find an underrated gem that's perfect for hiking, camping, and fishing: Collins Creek. The creek was restored after the Greers Ferry Dam was built in the 1940s, and it now receives 40,000 gallons of water every hour. This has created the perfect conditions for brook and rainbow trout to thrive, rendering it an appealing destinations for fishing enthusiasts and nature lovers of all kinds.
As the stream rolls down, it creates a series of glistening cascades that can be enjoyed as a view on a lovely hike or as the backdrop of a serene picnic. The nearest international airport to Heber Springs is all the way in Memphis, Tennessee, requiring a two-hour drive, but there is also the Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock, Arkansas, just 65 miles away. You can find accommodations in and around Heber Springs if you're not too keen on camping, with Southern Comfort Inn, Sportsman's Lodge, and Quality Inn among the highly-rated options. From Heber Springs, it's only 5 miles to get to Collins Creek. Once you're parked and ready to go, it won't take you too long to get to the area's picturesque cascades, but there are plenty of other trails to explore beyond its waterfalls.
Crystal-clear cascades and trout fishing in Collins Creek
The Ozark Mountains are widely recognized as some of the most beautiful natural areas not only in the Midwest, but in the United States as a whole, with gems like the vast Mark Twain National Forest offering trails, crystal-clear springs, biking, and horseback riding. Also nestled in the mountains, Collins Creek should not be underestimated. If you're visiting for the fishing opportunities, know that the stream has mainly rainbow and brook trout in its waters. More importantly, you should be aware that Collins Creek is a fish-and-release area, and while it is open to hobbyists of all ages, you are legally required to hold a fishing license in the state of Arkansas.
Whether you're a fan of fishing or not, Collins Creek is bound to delight with its cascading waters and its scenic hikes. The most notable trail is Collins Creek Trail, a peaceful and easy 30-minute hike that passes by the Collins Creek Cascades roughly 300 feet from the trailhead. Keep in mind that this is a popular trail and can therefore be crowded at times. The waterfalls' flow varies per season as well, and in summer, it may be drier than you expect. One online review on AllTrails reads, "So glad we chose this hike to close out our trip!! A short, but lovely hike! Finally saw waterfalls... only one this week due to the very dry conditions."
If this 1.2-mile hike isn't enough for you, Bridal Veil Falls Trail is only a short 3-mile drive away. This trek is roughly 0.3 miles and is somewhat challenging, with an observation deck that offers views of the 50-foot Bridal Veil Falls and nearby Cornelius Falls cascade. If you want to call it a day and still be in nature, head back to John F Kennedy Park and get yourself a campsite for the night.