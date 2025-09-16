A Glistening Creek With Cascading Waterfalls And World-Class Trout Fishing Is A Hidden Ozark Gem

The Ozark Mountains are widely recognized as some of the most beautiful natural areas not only in the Midwest, but in the United States as a whole, with gems like the vast Mark Twain National Forest offering trails, crystal-clear springs, biking, and horseback riding. Also nestled in the mountains, Collins Creek should not be underestimated. If you're visiting for the fishing opportunities, know that the stream has mainly rainbow and brook trout in its waters. More importantly, you should be aware that Collins Creek is a fish-and-release area, and while it is open to hobbyists of all ages, you are legally required to hold a fishing license in the state of Arkansas.

Whether you're a fan of fishing or not, Collins Creek is bound to delight with its cascading waters and its scenic hikes. The most notable trail is Collins Creek Trail, a peaceful and easy 30-minute hike that passes by the Collins Creek Cascades roughly 300 feet from the trailhead. Keep in mind that this is a popular trail and can therefore be crowded at times. The waterfalls' flow varies per season as well, and in summer, it may be drier than you expect. One online review on AllTrails reads, "So glad we chose this hike to close out our trip!! A short, but lovely hike! Finally saw waterfalls... only one this week due to the very dry conditions."

If this 1.2-mile hike isn't enough for you, Bridal Veil Falls Trail is only a short 3-mile drive away. This trek is roughly 0.3 miles and is somewhat challenging, with an observation deck that offers views of the 50-foot Bridal Veil Falls and nearby Cornelius Falls cascade. If you want to call it a day and still be in nature, head back to John F Kennedy Park and get yourself a campsite for the night.