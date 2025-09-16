This Unsung Upstate New York Town Has Farm-Fresh Eats, Delectable Brews, And Excellent Artisans

You'd be surprised by the many hidden gems that are just waiting to be discovered in upstate New York. Aside from the Hudson River and the Finger Lakes region, the smaller towns that are tucked in the countryside also deserve some recognition. One that you should add to your list is the town of Warwick. Boasting small-town charm, the community shines a light on fresh produce from farms and orchards, and artisan wineries and vineyards. Warwick is also a great destination during the fall, as the harvest celebrations are in full force, featuring farmers' markets, apple picking, and the Applefest festival.

The town of Warwick is home to three villages: Florida, Greenwood Lake, and Warwick, and five hamlets in Orange County. The town is located less than two hours from New York City, and is a part of the Appalachian Trail Community as the trail passes through the town. It sits close to the New Jersey border, and is a stone's throw away from the banks of the Hudson Valley region. Nearby, you'll find the walkable Hudson Valley village of Cold Spring, about an hour's drive away. Another destination on the New York-New Jersey Border, Suffern, is just 40 minutes away. To get here, it's best to rent a car as it might take a while to get a taxi, and it would be easier to get to the vineyards and orchards with your own rental. If you are taking public transport, there's a bus from the NYC's Port Authority to the village of Warwick.