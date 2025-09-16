This Unsung Upstate New York Town Has Farm-Fresh Eats, Delectable Brews, And Excellent Artisans
You'd be surprised by the many hidden gems that are just waiting to be discovered in upstate New York. Aside from the Hudson River and the Finger Lakes region, the smaller towns that are tucked in the countryside also deserve some recognition. One that you should add to your list is the town of Warwick. Boasting small-town charm, the community shines a light on fresh produce from farms and orchards, and artisan wineries and vineyards. Warwick is also a great destination during the fall, as the harvest celebrations are in full force, featuring farmers' markets, apple picking, and the Applefest festival.
The town of Warwick is home to three villages: Florida, Greenwood Lake, and Warwick, and five hamlets in Orange County. The town is located less than two hours from New York City, and is a part of the Appalachian Trail Community as the trail passes through the town. It sits close to the New Jersey border, and is a stone's throw away from the banks of the Hudson Valley region. Nearby, you'll find the walkable Hudson Valley village of Cold Spring, about an hour's drive away. Another destination on the New York-New Jersey Border, Suffern, is just 40 minutes away. To get here, it's best to rent a car as it might take a while to get a taxi, and it would be easier to get to the vineyards and orchards with your own rental. If you are taking public transport, there's a bus from the NYC's Port Authority to the village of Warwick.
Celebrate the fresh produce in Warwick
One of the most popular activities in town is attending Applefest, a one-day celebration that typically takes place in early October. Despite its name, the festival isn't limited to apples, but actually features over 200 craft vendors, 50 local non-profit exhibitors, and a farmer's market with local food vendors in attendance. The annual celebration began in 1989 and draws in a crowd of 30,000 for all the festivities. Activities include a children's carnival, live music and entertainment, and an apple pie baking contest.
If you do miss the event, you can still get a taste of amazing food at the Farmer's Market. The market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., from Mother's Day to the Sunday before Thanksgiving. If you are open to more adventure, you can follow the Warwick Valley Apple Trail that takes you to orchards, farms, and a distillery around the area. Come in the fall for the picking season to handpick your apples or a pumpkin just in time for Halloween. Some of the participating orchards include Masker Orchards, Ochs Orchard, and Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery.
Whether it's for local food, apple picking, or fresh produce, one of the best places to visit is Pennings Farm Market. The farm is an all-in-one hub, which includes the Harvest Grill restaurant, a market to shop for produce, and a full-service garden center. Beyond the farm, they also have the Pennings Farm Cidery for hard and fresh ciders and Pennings Cidery Orchard East and West for apple picking.
Explore more local food and drinks
The culinary fare doesn't stop with farm produce and apples; the town also has an abundance of local artisans who excel in spirits. The go-to spot is Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery. The spot is the original craft cidery and first craft distillery in the state and has been open since 1990. The area covers 120 acres with a tasting room, cafe, and apple-picking orchard. Get your hands on their original cider, Doc's Cider, which was first created in 1994. They offer a ton of varieties, ranging from Doc's Apple Cider to pear, pumpkin, and more. The winery and distillery is open all year round, while the cafe is open from Wednesday to Sunday at 11:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. Their patio is also the perfect place to hang out with a drink in hand and listen to live music playing every weekend. The apple-picking season opens from Labor Day weekend through Halloween, with a $10 admission fee per car. After a visit here, explore more historic spirits and head to America's Oldest Winery, Brotherhood Winery, 30 minutes away.
For something sweet, Bellvale Farms Creamery is a 20-minute drive from the winery and another must-visit shop for foodies. Bellvale is more than just an ice cream shop, as it has 20 years of experience serving ice cream to the community and more than 200 years as a local dairy farm. Their homemade ice creams offer rotating flavors daily, and their location on top of Mount Peter adds to the experience.