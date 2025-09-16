Placed On The Pacific Coast Is San Francisco's Suburb For Quiet Coastal Charm, Idyllic Views, And Urban Amenities
San Francisco, California, has all the makings to turn your stay into a memorable trip. The city and its icons need no introduction: Lombard Street with its crooked road; the infamous Alcatraz federal prison; the legendary cable cars sweeping through the town, and the lively pier named Fisherman's Wharf. While big, cosmopolitan cities are sure to satisfy many travelers' curiosity, there's often more to discover beyond them. One such spot is Pacifica, a coastal suburb located 12 miles from San Francisco, which stretches along the Pacific coast in San Mateo County. Its coastal charm, unique attractions like what's considered the world's most beautiful Taco Bell, and idyllic views make this town a distinctive, under-the-radar location worth checking out.
Littoral cities revel in the never-ending glamor of a warm, orange-hued sunset enlightening the eroding cliffs, while adding a splash of color that seemingly shades with the deep blue of the ocean, and Pacifica showcases a plethora of beaches to unwind and gaze at the horizon. Surf lovers could master their skills at the most popular sandy stretch for big waves, known as Linda Mar Beach. Set along the southernmost part of the coast and nestled within San Pedro Valley, its view unfolds along the spectacular Pacific Coast Highway while waves impressively crash against the rocks.
Rockaway Beach is California's photogenic brown sand beach that fascinates visitors with dramatic views of rocks rising from the water and features oceanfront hotels. If you're driving along the Pacific Coast Highway, this wild landscape south of the Pacifica Pier makes for an ideal place for shopping and evening strolls along the bay. Sharp Park Beach is Pacifica's black sand shore and a perfect angling spot for salmon, crab, and striped bass.
Pacifica surprises visitors with panoramic views of the ocean
The Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco isn't the only place to experience the outdoors. Pacifica provides several hiking trails to detach from the screen and connect with Mother Nature. The Devil's Slide is a 1.3-mile paved path skirting the ocean where hikers and cyclists can also learn about history, sea life, and bird species inhabiting the territory, thanks to information panels positioned along the road.
Mari Point is a 2.6-mile loop trail from where you might spot whales, and takes you up to an observation point to admire the sky melting into the ocean. From the summit, your sight will be delighted by views of the hidden cove to the south, extending to the Rockaway and Pedro Point Headlands, while looking north offers sloping cliffs that dominate the scene. You'll also find benches along the way where you can sit back and relax.
Sweeney Ridge is one of the most breathtaking hiking trails, surrounded by the ocean on one side and a lush field adorned with blooming wildflowers on the other. The craggy walkway, featuring caves and peaks, gives life to a wild footpath and a dwelling for local fauna like sharp-eyed hawks and graceful deer, leading to a summit that rises 1,200 feet above sea level. If you want to bring along your furry companion, Pedro Point Headlands is a pet-friendly hike, stretching along 246 acres that link Pacifica and the Devil's Slide. You'll encounter both steep and soft slopes while admiring a natural landscape that shifts from Eucalyptus trees to coastal grassland approaching the seashore precipice. Be sure to hike the Bluff Trail to enjoy a scenic view of the promontory and surrounding areas.
Shopping options while visiting Pacifica
While California's Rodeo Drive is a world-famous boulevard with luxury stores, Pacifica's shopping scene won't disappoint. The charming town offers a wide selection of malls and small, lovely boutiques to please everyone's tastes. Downtown offers a plethora of choices, and during the second Saturday of each month, over 50 shops dot the avenue, bringing an energetic vibe to your day.
If you decide it's time to update your style, check out Malt+Stone, a women's store selling comfortable yet stylish clothes, founded by a young entrepreneur. Or, stop by Ross Dress for Less, a cut-rate department store offering designer clothing and housewares located in Linda Mar Shopping Center. If it's souvenirs that you're after, have a look at the vintage store In the Attic, and Pedro Point Sirens at Rockaway Beach — a colorful, women-owned store with a Californian vibe filled with apparel, scented candles, and locally handmade, beach-inspired jewelry.
A thriving artistic collective always introduces a warm, friendly dash to a town, and Art Space on the Coast is the place to go. An art studio where the main focus is to unleash your artistic spirit and create from the heart. Emerging artists gather in the boutique to present their work while supporting the local society. The art gallery is open to visitors who want to admire the artwork created by over 20 local artists, ranging from photography and blown glass to custom jewelry.
If you are based in San Francisco, you can reach Pacifica by car in about 20 minutes. If you'd rather take public transport, hop on a bus that will take you to your destination in around 2 hours. If you're traveling from abroad, San Francisco International Airport is the closest option.