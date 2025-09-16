Placed On The Pacific Coast Is San Francisco's Suburb For Quiet Coastal Charm, Idyllic Views, And Urban Amenities

San Francisco, California, has all the makings to turn your stay into a memorable trip. The city and its icons need no introduction: Lombard Street with its crooked road; the infamous Alcatraz federal prison; the legendary cable cars sweeping through the town, and the lively pier named Fisherman's Wharf. While big, cosmopolitan cities are sure to satisfy many travelers' curiosity, there's often more to discover beyond them. One such spot is Pacifica, a coastal suburb located 12 miles from San Francisco, which stretches along the Pacific coast in San Mateo County. Its coastal charm, unique attractions like what's considered the world's most beautiful Taco Bell, and idyllic views make this town a distinctive, under-the-radar location worth checking out.

Littoral cities revel in the never-ending glamor of a warm, orange-hued sunset enlightening the eroding cliffs, while adding a splash of color that seemingly shades with the deep blue of the ocean, and Pacifica showcases a plethora of beaches to unwind and gaze at the horizon. Surf lovers could master their skills at the most popular sandy stretch for big waves, known as Linda Mar Beach. Set along the southernmost part of the coast and nestled within San Pedro Valley, its view unfolds along the spectacular Pacific Coast Highway while waves impressively crash against the rocks.

Rockaway Beach is California's photogenic brown sand beach that fascinates visitors with dramatic views of rocks rising from the water and features oceanfront hotels. If you're driving along the Pacific Coast Highway, this wild landscape south of the Pacifica Pier makes for an ideal place for shopping and evening strolls along the bay. Sharp Park Beach is Pacifica's black sand shore and a perfect angling spot for salmon, crab, and striped bass.