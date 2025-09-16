The Gulf Coast's First Land-Based Casino Features Scenic Beachfront Views, Delicious Dining, And Exciting Games
For many travelers, the Gulf Coast of the United States is one of the best regions for vacationing. Not only do you have white sand beaches and incredible weather, but the coastline is also home to some fantastic hidden gems and cities. Mississippi, in particular, has its own "secret coast" full of luxury resorts, shops, restaurants, and casinos. However, while cities like Biloxi might get most of the attention, one casino kicked it all off, and you can still stay and play there today. It's the Silver Slipper Casino, located in one of America's coolest small towns, the eclectic and beautiful Bay St. Louis.
When looking at the map, you'll notice that the Silver Slipper is relatively far from any major cities or infrastructure. Instead, it sits at the mouth of Bayou Caddy, with a beach stretching out on one side and an industrial district on the other. But part of the Slipper's charm is its location. It feels a bit like you're out in a mystical oasis rather than the glitz and glamor of the Las Vegas Strip.
The Silver Slipper has everything you could need during your vacation, from fabulous gambling options to live entertainment to world-class cuisine. So, even if you don't venture outside of the casino's borders, you shouldn't want for anything.
Exploring the Gulf Coast's first land-based casino
Because the Silver Slipper is the first land-based casino along the Gulf Coast, you may assume it was built decades ago. However, the Slipper is going to reach its 20th anniversary in 2026, making it much younger than one would expect. That said, the amenities and decor of the resort have adapted with the times, so it's not like you're walking into a living time capsule of the mid-2000s.
One of the more luxurious offerings at the Silver Slipper is its outdoor pool, which features an infinity edge and pristine views of the coastline. So, you can enjoy the scenery without venturing off the property. Or, if you prefer to put your toes in the sand, simply walk out to the beach from your room. There's even a fishing pier if you want to cast a line.
When hunger strikes, get ready to feast as the Silver Slipper offers some of the best dining options in this corner of the state. The crown jewel of the casino is the Jubilee Buffet, featuring a wide array of Southern dishes, including gumbo, barbecue, and local seafood. If you want more of a fine dining experience, the Blue Bayou has been voted as the best steakhouse on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Additional dining options include the Beach Bar and Cafe or the Palm Court Cafe, both of which are perfect for quick and affordable eats.
Plan a gaming-themed getaway at the Silver Slipper Casino
For those flying into Mississippi, the best option to reach the Silver Slipper is the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT). It's only a 45-minute drive, although you can take the scenic route along the coastline and add just 10 minutes. Along the way, you'll pass through Gulfport, as well as a casual city with immaculate seafood and dreamy sunsets, Pass Christian. Alternatively, if you live in the Gulf Coast region, you can drive to the Silver Slipper in a motorhome, as there is an RV park on the beach next to the resort. At the time of this writing, the best way to book a room at the hotel is to call it directly, as there are limited booking options online. The Slipper has three room types, and you can choose to overlook the ocean or the bayou.
While beach access and delicious dining options are more than enough of a reason to come to the Silver Slipper, we can't forget all the fun you'll have during your stay. The casino has hundreds of slot machines and a diverse selection of table games. The resort also features unique prop bets where you can win big on your favorite games, such as craps, three-card poker, and blackjack. If gaming isn't your thing, you can head over to the Stage Bar and enjoy some live entertainment instead. Here, you can catch local and regional acts while sipping on a craft cocktail and dancing the night away.