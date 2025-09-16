Alabama's Upscale Seafood Gem Right On The Gulf Coast Offers Delectable Eats Paired With Dazzling Views

When you imagine destinations that boast dazzling Gulf water views and must-stop restaurants, it's understandable to think first of beachside towns in Florida or along the Texas Gulf Coast. It's also understandable not to think of Alabama first, which only has about 60 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). Only 32 of those 60 miles are beachfront, but what Alabama lacks in quantity of waterfront land, it makes up for in quality. One particular locale in the unincorporated community of Fort Morgan, Alabama, is a bayside retreat that slings some of the most popular steaks and seafood on the Alabama coast.

Jesse's On The Bay rests off of Fort Morgan Road, about 11 miles to the west of Gulf Shores, a coastal locale that's considered one of Alabama's most underrated cities. The Jesse's brand was made popular by a restaurant in nearby Magnolia Springs that has been a staple in the community in some facet since 1922. Now, the latest iteration of this classic restaurant sits dangling over the Mobile Bay, boasting panoramic water views and the same great fine dining selections that customers have raved about for decades. Jesse's is a departure to a quieter, serene setting that showcases some of the nicest views and bites in Alabama.