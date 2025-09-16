Alabama's Upscale Seafood Gem Right On The Gulf Coast Offers Delectable Eats Paired With Dazzling Views
When you imagine destinations that boast dazzling Gulf water views and must-stop restaurants, it's understandable to think first of beachside towns in Florida or along the Texas Gulf Coast. It's also understandable not to think of Alabama first, which only has about 60 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). Only 32 of those 60 miles are beachfront, but what Alabama lacks in quantity of waterfront land, it makes up for in quality. One particular locale in the unincorporated community of Fort Morgan, Alabama, is a bayside retreat that slings some of the most popular steaks and seafood on the Alabama coast.
Jesse's On The Bay rests off of Fort Morgan Road, about 11 miles to the west of Gulf Shores, a coastal locale that's considered one of Alabama's most underrated cities. The Jesse's brand was made popular by a restaurant in nearby Magnolia Springs that has been a staple in the community in some facet since 1922. Now, the latest iteration of this classic restaurant sits dangling over the Mobile Bay, boasting panoramic water views and the same great fine dining selections that customers have raved about for decades. Jesse's is a departure to a quieter, serene setting that showcases some of the nicest views and bites in Alabama.
Jesse's On The Bay offers two waterside dining options
The location of Jesse's Restaurant in Magnolia Springs opened its doors in 1999, and the new two-story property in Fort Morgan lofts over the water to create a vibrant blue view of Mobile Bay. The casual fine dining vibe features a menu that mixes in local ingredients, seafood favorites, and steaks that have guests coming back for return visits. Their Admiral oysters are sourced just a few miles down the road, and Jesse's Shrimp and Grits blends locally sourced shrimp with Smoked Gouda Bayou Cora Grits. Guests compliment the customer service and menu knowledge of the waitstaff to guide first timers through the best choices. The stars of the show on the menu are the wet- and dry-aged steaks supplied by Allen Brothers Beef. Familiar cuts like the ribeye are popular, and those who want to go big can spring for the porterhouse steak for two, a $130 cut weighing in at a whopping 36 ounces.
While the steakhouse draws the most curious foodies to Fort Morgan, their venue downstairs is an ideal family-friendly alternative. The Cold Hole Bar and Grill resides below Jesse's On The Bay, serving lunch and dinner with a trimmed-down version of the upstairs menu. Here you'll find their oysters, fried seafood with an array of sauces, and kids' meal options. The downstairs extends outside to a grassy area along the water, and seasonally, guests can dine al fresco on either floor. No matter which concept you choose, tasty bites and tantalizing water views are at the forefront.
How to experience Jesse's along the Alabama seafood coast
Though Jesse's On The Bay is in a secluded community, it's only a 20-minute drive from the Downtown Gulf Shores area and the Gulf Shores International Airport at Jack Edwards Field. There are ride-share services available to get you there without being behind the wheel, and past guests recommend calling in advance to make reservations. For Jesse's On The Bay, the restaurant prefers guests to call to place reservations to select from an array of rooms to dine in. The restaurant's location allows visitors to take in the beaches, bayside beauty, and parks that the Gulf Shores area has to offer. On the way to or from a visit to Jesse's, the Fort Morgan State Historical Site is a great landmark to stop and check out, bringing you back to the earliest history of the region.
Jesse's is often the most memorable meal for past guests who visit the area, but a visit there could also be one leg of an Alabama seafood tour paired with a visit to nearby Foley, Alabama. In this northern suburb of Gulf Shores, about a 30-minute drive from Jesse's On The Bay, there lies a seafood haven that boasts family-owned spots offering fresh catches of their own. While they may not have the dazzling water views that Jesse's On The Bay does, staples like Wolf Bay Restaurant and Fish River Grill offer bayou favorites. Jesse's is one of many seafood-centric stops in Alabama, which ranks alongside visitors' best spots to hit on the entire Alabama Gulf Coast.