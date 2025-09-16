The Best Swimming Spot In Grand Teton National Park Is A Shallow, Calm, Clear Lake With Easy Access
Grand Teton National Park boasts many refreshing alpine lakes, where you can cool off on hot summer days or after a long trek. Hidden within Grand Teton might be Wyoming's best sunrise spot, but this natural oasis has more than one ace up its sleeve. That ace is one of these alpine lakes, considered by many to be the national park's best swimming spot, thanks to its shallower, warmer water and surprisingly sandy bottom. The lake in question is String Lake, a beautiful expanse of water encircled by walking trails under the gaze of rugged snow-capped mountains.
People love swimming at String Lake for the reasons above, but also because it's so easy to reach. You can drive there in about 40 minutes from Jackson and park at a picnic area, which is only a short walk from the shoreline. While it's warmer than other lakes in Grand Teton, it's still cold compared to non-alpine lakes. That doesn't seem to stop people jumping in the water, snorkeling, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, or simply relaxing on the rocks with their feet in the water.
Depending on when you visit, you can fluke the lake being quieter than usual. "This is a lovely lake, and beautiful place to sit and relax. The peace and quiet was wonderful, and welcome after quite busy areas around Jenny Lake," said one traveler on Tripadvisor. Other travelers complain about the lake's business and the lack of kayak or paddleboard rental places. It's best to arrive before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. if you want to enjoy the lake without the crowds. If you want a kayak or SUP, you'll need to hire one from Dornans Adventure Sports, which is on the way to String Lake from Jackson, near the start of the Grand Teton Scenic Drive.
Fun things to do at String Lake
You already know String Lake is the spot for swimming, but it's also worth remembering that it's a different experience at either end. The lake is shallower along its northern shores, while the southwest, close to Jenny Lake, gets deeper. Sometimes it's easier to find fewer people farther north away from the picnic area. Canoeing is another popular activity here, with most people getting out on the water early when the surface is calmer.
There's plenty to do for land lovers as well, including some great hiking routes around the lake. These range in difficulty and distance, providing options for families with young children and experienced hikers looking for a challenge. You may not find Grand Teton National Park's best backpacking route here, but you're still spoiled for choice. String Lake Trail is a popular 1.5-hour loop route rated 4.7 stars on AllTrails. Hikers rave about the lake views and easy path, but they also recommend carrying bear spray and heading off early before the afternoon heat sets in. Another option is the Leigh Lake Trail, which is slightly longer and includes String Lake and Leigh Lake. Many people walk this trail to find less crowded swimming spots.
Camping at String Lake is unfortunately not possible, but you can pitch your tent south at the Jenny Lake Campground. It's highly rated on Google and caters to tent campers with well-maintained bathrooms and fresh water. You just need to be mindful of hungry bears and keep all food in the provided bear boxes. If you want to stay closer to String Lake, book a cabin at Jenny Lake Lodge for comfortable accommodations with an Old West charm. You could also find accommodation at this gorgeous village with lakeside stays between Yellowstone and Grand Teton.