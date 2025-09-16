The Best Swimming Spot In Grand Teton National Park Is A Shallow, Calm, Clear Lake With Easy Access

Grand Teton National Park boasts many refreshing alpine lakes, where you can cool off on hot summer days or after a long trek. Hidden within Grand Teton might be Wyoming's best sunrise spot, but this natural oasis has more than one ace up its sleeve. That ace is one of these alpine lakes, considered by many to be the national park's best swimming spot, thanks to its shallower, warmer water and surprisingly sandy bottom. The lake in question is String Lake, a beautiful expanse of water encircled by walking trails under the gaze of rugged snow-capped mountains.

People love swimming at String Lake for the reasons above, but also because it's so easy to reach. You can drive there in about 40 minutes from Jackson and park at a picnic area, which is only a short walk from the shoreline. While it's warmer than other lakes in Grand Teton, it's still cold compared to non-alpine lakes. That doesn't seem to stop people jumping in the water, snorkeling, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, or simply relaxing on the rocks with their feet in the water.

Depending on when you visit, you can fluke the lake being quieter than usual. "This is a lovely lake, and beautiful place to sit and relax. The peace and quiet was wonderful, and welcome after quite busy areas around Jenny Lake," said one traveler on Tripadvisor. Other travelers complain about the lake's business and the lack of kayak or paddleboard rental places. It's best to arrive before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. if you want to enjoy the lake without the crowds. If you want a kayak or SUP, you'll need to hire one from Dornans Adventure Sports, which is on the way to String Lake from Jackson, near the start of the Grand Teton Scenic Drive.