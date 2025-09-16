Wisconsin's Island State Park Boasts Lake Superior Shoreline Trails, A Beach Boardwalk, And So Much Recreation

Head as far north as you can in Wisconsin, then travel a little further off shore and you'll find the Apostle Islands. This archipelago on Lake Superior is made up of 22 islands of varying sizes, with thick old growth forests, craggy shorelines, stunning natural sea caves you can kayak through, historic lighthouses, and more. All but one are part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Madeline Island is the largest of the Apostle Islands and the only one not managed by the National Park Service. It's also the only island with year-round residents, although its population swells in the summertime as visitors venture out to the island for swimming, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures. Madeline Island is considered one of the best islands in the Midwest for a vacation.

While it is undoubtedly more developed than any of the other Apostle Islands, more than one-third of the island is preserved land and wilderness, including the popular Big Bay State Park. This beautiful 2,350-acre state park encompasses a big chunk of the island's eastern shore and is home to one of the top five must-visit beaches along the Great Lakes. The park also boasts several miles of sandstone cliffs overlooking Lake Superior that are great for hiking, and several campgrounds if you want to spend a night or two sleeping under the stars in this peaceful slice of wilderness.

To get to Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island, most visitors — or at least those who don't have access to their own boat — take the short ferry ride from Bayfield on the mainland to La Pointe, the only town on the island. The Madeline Island Ferry makes multiple trips a day in the summer and fall. Cars are allowed on the ferry, and you'll probably want one if you're planning to visit Big Bay State Park. Moped and bicycle rentals are also available in town, near the ferry dock. It's about 5.8 miles and about a 10-minute drive from La Pointe to the state park. As with all Wisconsin state parks, a vehicle admissions pass is required to visit Big Bay State Park, which can be purchased online or at the park office.