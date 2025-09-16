Wisconsin's Island State Park Boasts Lake Superior Shoreline Trails, A Beach Boardwalk, And So Much Recreation
Head as far north as you can in Wisconsin, then travel a little further off shore and you'll find the Apostle Islands. This archipelago on Lake Superior is made up of 22 islands of varying sizes, with thick old growth forests, craggy shorelines, stunning natural sea caves you can kayak through, historic lighthouses, and more. All but one are part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Madeline Island is the largest of the Apostle Islands and the only one not managed by the National Park Service. It's also the only island with year-round residents, although its population swells in the summertime as visitors venture out to the island for swimming, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures. Madeline Island is considered one of the best islands in the Midwest for a vacation.
While it is undoubtedly more developed than any of the other Apostle Islands, more than one-third of the island is preserved land and wilderness, including the popular Big Bay State Park. This beautiful 2,350-acre state park encompasses a big chunk of the island's eastern shore and is home to one of the top five must-visit beaches along the Great Lakes. The park also boasts several miles of sandstone cliffs overlooking Lake Superior that are great for hiking, and several campgrounds if you want to spend a night or two sleeping under the stars in this peaceful slice of wilderness.
To get to Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island, most visitors — or at least those who don't have access to their own boat — take the short ferry ride from Bayfield on the mainland to La Pointe, the only town on the island. The Madeline Island Ferry makes multiple trips a day in the summer and fall. Cars are allowed on the ferry, and you'll probably want one if you're planning to visit Big Bay State Park. Moped and bicycle rentals are also available in town, near the ferry dock. It's about 5.8 miles and about a 10-minute drive from La Pointe to the state park. As with all Wisconsin state parks, a vehicle admissions pass is required to visit Big Bay State Park, which can be purchased online or at the park office.
The best things to do at Big Bay State Park
Big Bay State Park's location along Lake Superior is its biggest draw. Head to Barrier Beach, a pristine 1.5-mile long sandy beach that's popular for swimming, despite the lake's infamous frigid water. It's also a great spot to launch a paddle board or kayak and paddle the tranquil waters of the bay or, on a calm day, explore the sea caves in the cliffs along the point. Stick close to shore, however, as the lake's waves can be dangerous on the open water. While the state park doesn't offer kayak rentals, you may be able to rent kayaks at the adjacent Big Bay Town Park on the other end of the beach.
Walk along the beach while keeping an eye out for sea glass or Lake Superior agates, the rich red, orange, and yellow rocks identified by their unique band pattern. Or stroll along the Barrier Beach Boardwalk, a relatively flat trail that travels 1.5 miles along the beach between the state park and the town park. The most popular trail in the park is the Bay View and Woods Loop. This easy, 3.1-mile loop combines two trails, traveling along the rugged shoreline and providing excellent views of Lake Superior before continuing inland through the island's old growth forest. Wear your swimsuit, as several AllTrails users reported people jumping off the rocks into the lake along this trail. For a shorter hike with equally spectacular views, take the Big Bay Loop Trail, a 1.7-mile trail that takes you out to the point overlooking the lake.
Camp and explore on Madeline Island
Big Bay State Park can be easily explored in a day. You can take the ferry to Madeline Island in the morning, and return to Bayfield, the family-friendly gateway to the Apostle Islands, in the late afternoon or evening. While it's not by any means massive, Madeline Island has lots to explore beyond Big Bay State Park. Start in La Pointe, where you'll find a handful of local shops and restaurants, many serving up dishes made with fresh fish caught from Lake Superior. Grab a drink at Tom's Burned Down Cafe, the island's iconic (and only) dive bar, which woos visitors with its quirky decor of hand-painted signs and lively atmosphere. Travel back in time and learn about the history of Madeline Island and its inhabitants, including the Lake Superior Anishinaabe, at the Madeline Island Museum. You can tour pioneer buildings, see Native American artifacts, and see rotating exhibits sharing the stories of the Ojibwe people.
If you want to spend the night on Madeline Island, Big Bay State Park has a large, family-friendly campground with 60 sites all reservable in advance. These campsites are highly coveted, and the campground typically fills up in the summer months. If you can't secure a campsite at the state park, Big Bay Town Park also offers camping, including several hike-in sites in close proximity to the beach. There are also numerous other lodging options in La Pointe and various other places on the island.