One Of Maryland's Coolest Small Cities Has A Musical Legacy, Charming Bookstore, And Immaculate Local Flavor

The suburbs surrounding the Washington D.C. and Baltimore metropolises are full of walkable towns with trendy shops and lots of character — and one of the best examples is nestled in Montgomery County, Maryland, right on the border with D.C. Whether you're planning a vacation to Washington D.C., or just looking for a suburban getaway, Takoma Park is one of the coolest small cities you've probably never heard of. Plus, with a fascinating musical past and a dining scene that punches way above its weight, it's safe to say the city needs to be on your Maryland itinerary.

Out of state visitors might be disappointed to hear that hotel options in Takoma Park are limited. However, you'll find plenty of accommodations in the surrounding area — including a Holiday Inn Express located just a 10-minute drive outside of town. As for actually getting to Takoma, the city's closest airport is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia. Located just over 45 minutes away by car, or an hour via public transportation, the local travel hub services flights from major cities like New York, Atlanta, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Alternatively, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is also a 45-minute drive away, but it will take you roughly two hours to reach Takoma Park if you plan on using public transport.