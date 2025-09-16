One Of Maryland's Coolest Small Cities Has A Musical Legacy, Charming Bookstore, And Immaculate Local Flavor
The suburbs surrounding the Washington D.C. and Baltimore metropolises are full of walkable towns with trendy shops and lots of character — and one of the best examples is nestled in Montgomery County, Maryland, right on the border with D.C. Whether you're planning a vacation to Washington D.C., or just looking for a suburban getaway, Takoma Park is one of the coolest small cities you've probably never heard of. Plus, with a fascinating musical past and a dining scene that punches way above its weight, it's safe to say the city needs to be on your Maryland itinerary.
Out of state visitors might be disappointed to hear that hotel options in Takoma Park are limited. However, you'll find plenty of accommodations in the surrounding area — including a Holiday Inn Express located just a 10-minute drive outside of town. As for actually getting to Takoma, the city's closest airport is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia. Located just over 45 minutes away by car, or an hour via public transportation, the local travel hub services flights from major cities like New York, Atlanta, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Alternatively, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is also a 45-minute drive away, but it will take you roughly two hours to reach Takoma Park if you plan on using public transport.
A city with a rich musical tradition
If you're a fan of folk or blues music, Takoma Park may sound familiar to you. It was actually the namesake of Takoma Records, the legendary "DIY" record label created by guitarist John Fahey in 1959. After its conception, the small but influential label went on to spotlight various artists, including blues guitarist Bukka White and beat poet Charles Bukowski.
Today, the spirit of 1950s and 1960s folk music still runs deep in Takoma Park. For instance, you'll find lively events here throughout the year — from live music nights to block parties. However, if you're visiting in September, make sure you don't miss the Takoma Park Folk Festival. A free event, the festival has been celebrating the best of Takoma Park's artistic community over the past 40-plus years.
Similarly, the House of Musical Traditions — a local gem that was first established in 1972 — is one of the best examples of this musical legacy. With a focus on acoustic, folk, and traditional instruments from around the world, the store even introduced a folk concert series in the 1980s. Today, the concerts are housed within the Institute of Musical Traditions, also created by store owner Dave Eisner, in nearby Silver Spring.
Exploring the local businesses of Takoma Park
From eclectic boutiques to exciting dining, head to Carroll Avenue to explore the best of Takoma Park's small businesses. Don't skip a stop at Takoma Park's beloved bookstore, People's Book. A town cornerstone, you can peruse a collection of over 15,000 new books, as well as take part in author events, readings, and book club meetups. Meanwhile, the cozy HouseMouse Books and Vintage is a must for a curated array of used books and other collectibles.
Although Takoma Park is a small town — its population was just over 17,500 in 2024 — you'll also be sure to find a buzzing culinary scene. Cielo Rojo, for example, boasts a 4.7-star rating on Google, and is a local favorite for flavorful, elevated Mexican cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere. Olive Lounge and Grill is another gem, serving up fresh Middle Eastern food in a casual bar atmosphere. And, if you're in the mood for Thai food or sushi, check out Kin Da.
On Sundays year-round, you'll also find one of the region's longest-running farmers markets right in town. There, you can pick up fresh produce, cheeses, baked goods, and more from 25 different local vendors. Once you've had your fill of Takoma Park, you can hit the road to explore Berlin, another one of America's coolest small towns.