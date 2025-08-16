'America's Coolest Small Town' Is A Maryland Gem With Indie Art, Live Music, Dining, And Craft Brews
Set on the Mid-Atlantic coast between Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Delaware, Maryland is a vibrant state known for its scenic waterways, historic cities, and diverse landscapes. From the fascinating history and bustling atmosphere of the state capital of Baltimore to the stunning scenery and thriving wildlife of Chesapeake Bay, this East Coast state offers an abundance of things to see and do.
There are also countless hidden gems dotted across Maryland, from the hip and historic city of Frederick, known for its award-winning food scene, artsy vibe, and abundance of entertainment, to the scenic resort city of Ocean City, home to a classic coastal boardwalk and one of the best beaches in America. Another hidden gem is the quaint and historic small town of Berlin in Worcester County, which is just 15 minutes away from Ocean City.
With its laidback charm, architectural beauty, and thriving local community, Berlin offers a unique perspective on small-town life. In 2014, it was even crowned "Coolest Small Town In America" by Budget Travel. Located about two-and-a-half hours from Baltimore by car via United States Route 50 and just over two hours by car from Wilmington, Delaware, via United States Route 113, Berlin is easily reachable from major destinations across the East Coast. The closest major airport is Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport, which is a 25-minute drive away. However, Philadelphia International Airport, just over two hours away, offers a more extensive range of international flight options.
Embrace small town life in Berlin
Community life and local businesses thrive on Berlin's Main Street, where you'll find countless quirky art galleries, charming boutiques, and trendy coffee shops. Main Street America recognized its downtown district among the "Top 10 Great American Main Streets", while Smithsonian Magazine ranked Berlin as one of their "20 Best Small Towns To Visit" in 2016, highlighting the town's unique charm and vibrant appeal.
Start your morning right with coffee and baked goods at 2nd Wave Coffee and Social, a friendly community coffee shop on Williams Street, or enjoy a cozy sit-down breakfast at Cafe Berlin, a town favorite known for its locally-roasted coffee, artisan toasts, and delicious egg sandwiches. After breakfast, make your way over to Main Street to explore the endless array of local boutiques and shops that sell everything from handmade crafts to local produce, vintage clothing and accessories to homewares and gifts.
Bruder Hill is a colorful women's boutique known for its unique designs and quirky homewares, while Beach Gypsy specializes in bohemian and coastal clothing, accessories, and gifts. Breeze into Blazer for vintage finds, or lose hours browsing the bookshelves of The Greyhound Indie Bookstore and Gallery. Finally, if you're feeling peckish, swing by Baked Dessert Cafe and Gallery, where you can sample a sweet Peach Dumpling, the official dessert of Berlin. The walls in the cafe are also adorned with artworks by talented local painters, creating an atmosphere that makes you want to stay for hours.
Indie art, live music, and craft brews in Berlin
As evening approaches, downtown Berlin becomes a bustling hub of activity, with live music performances, busy restaurants, and quirky bars serving up local craft brews. Wander past vibrant murals, such as the colorful Pollinator Way Interactive Mural and the Berlin Welcome Center Murals, before making your way to The Globe. Here you'll find a beloved bar and restaurant that serves delicious dishes, drinks, and creative cocktails, all accompanied by live music from talented local musicians.
The Globe hosts a vibrant program of weekly events, from open mic and karaoke nights to special performances and dance classes for those who want to brush up on their skills. Craft beer lovers will relish a visit to Burley Oak Brewing Company, a fantastic local brewery and taproom showcasing the very best of Berlin's brewing culture and flavors. Enjoy local brews and live music in the garden or enjoy a unique tasting experience in their taproom.
Alternatively, check out Berlin Beer Co. for community vibes, great drinks, and special events. Berlin would be a worthy contender for the most underrated foodie destinations in America, with its diverse array of local restaurants and eateries catering to all tastes. Showcasing fresh, Maryland flavors, spots like The Sterling Tavern, known for its homemade crab cakes and succulent burgers, and Blacksmith, a charming farm-to-table eatery that celebrates local suppliers, have become firm favorites among both local foodies and those traveling into town.