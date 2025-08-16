'America's Coolest Small Town' Is A Maryland Gem With Indie Art, Live Music, Dining, And Craft Brews

Set on the Mid-Atlantic coast between Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Delaware, Maryland is a vibrant state known for its scenic waterways, historic cities, and diverse landscapes. From the fascinating history and bustling atmosphere of the state capital of Baltimore to the stunning scenery and thriving wildlife of Chesapeake Bay, this East Coast state offers an abundance of things to see and do.

There are also countless hidden gems dotted across Maryland, from the hip and historic city of Frederick, known for its award-winning food scene, artsy vibe, and abundance of entertainment, to the scenic resort city of Ocean City, home to a classic coastal boardwalk and one of the best beaches in America. Another hidden gem is the quaint and historic small town of Berlin in Worcester County, which is just 15 minutes away from Ocean City.

With its laidback charm, architectural beauty, and thriving local community, Berlin offers a unique perspective on small-town life. In 2014, it was even crowned "Coolest Small Town In America" by Budget Travel. Located about two-and-a-half hours from Baltimore by car via United States Route 50 and just over two hours by car from Wilmington, Delaware, via United States Route 113, Berlin is easily reachable from major destinations across the East Coast. The closest major airport is Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport, which is a 25-minute drive away. However, Philadelphia International Airport, just over two hours away, offers a more extensive range of international flight options.