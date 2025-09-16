Vermont's Ghostly Covered Bridge Is A New England Attraction Blending Haunting Lore With Fall Travel Charm

It's hard to believe such a beautiful autumn wonderland would have such a terrifying backstory. Emily's Bridge crosses above the peaceful Gold Brook, suspended over the lush and rocky landscape. The 50-foot-long wooden bridge is the narrow covered passage where the woman died by suicide that fateful night in the mid-1800s, hanging from its sturdy frame. Some say her lover's family disapproved of Emily, explaining his reason for not showing. There are variations of her death story as well, such as being thrown off a horse into the brook or being murdered by her lover because of an unintended pregnancy.

Regardless of the true details of Emily's death, this bridge is said to be haunted, with a slew of recorded paranormal activity. Visitors have reported bizarre lights, hearing voices, ghost sightings, and unexplained scratches on their person. The area is a favorite for ghost hunters, and formal paranormal investigations have been conducted at the site. While there is some controversy surrounding the true origin story of this local legend, some investigators have pointed to clues, like a nearby grave with the inscription "Little Emeline," in hopes of gathering evidence of what really happened.

If you are interested in learning more about the haunted history of this beautiful town, Stowe Lantern Tours takes you around at night on a historical walking tour of local spooky hotspots. Each guest can carry along their own 1700s antique barn lamp and learn about the bridge's haunted legacy. For those who enjoy touring scary sites, Savor Vermont also offers a Stowe Spooky Booze Tour, which includes a visit to Hope Cemetery and the Waterbury Asylum. Stowe is located 33 miles east of Burlington International Airport; Emily's Bridge can be found on Covered Bridge Road.