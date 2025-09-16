Vermont's Ghostly Covered Bridge Is A New England Attraction Blending Haunting Lore With Fall Travel Charm
Some people like to travel in autumn because of the cooler weather, colorful fall leaves, and spooky vibes that fall brings. What better way to celebrate the season than a road trip to a haunted bridge? Stowe, Vermont, is the site of an unfortunate tragedy that occurred in the 1800s, involving a scorned woman and a broken promise. The landmark in question is the rustic Gold Brook Covered Bridge, a lovely old structure that doesn't immediately elicit frightening feelings, until one dives deeper into local lore.
The site marks where the woman took her life after being stood up by her lover; they had planned to get married, but he never showed up to their rendezvous point. Visitors have reported ghostly encounters at this bridge, ranging from spectral apparitions to physical attacks. Since the awful accident, it has become known as Emily's Bridge, after the name of the woman who hung herself from it.
Despite the bridge's dark past, the town is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful autumn destinations to visit. Stowe happens to be considered "Fall's Color Capital" and is one of the best small-town spots in America for a fall trip. It even made it to the Number 10 spot on our list of 15 best places for fall foliage in the U.S. in 2024. You'll see vibrant red, orange, and purple leaves decorating the picturesque landscape of the Green Mountain state — a truly breathtaking experience. Its lush forest will provide a haven for a variety of wilderness adventures, and tree-lined highways will take travelers along a gorgeous, hue-filled wonderland on your autumn drive. Travelers coming here will also find the awe-inspiring Stowe Pinnacle hike, which is one of the most photographed destinations in Vermont.
Visit the infamously haunted Gold Brook Covered Bridge
It's hard to believe such a beautiful autumn wonderland would have such a terrifying backstory. Emily's Bridge crosses above the peaceful Gold Brook, suspended over the lush and rocky landscape. The 50-foot-long wooden bridge is the narrow covered passage where the woman died by suicide that fateful night in the mid-1800s, hanging from its sturdy frame. Some say her lover's family disapproved of Emily, explaining his reason for not showing. There are variations of her death story as well, such as being thrown off a horse into the brook or being murdered by her lover because of an unintended pregnancy.
Regardless of the true details of Emily's death, this bridge is said to be haunted, with a slew of recorded paranormal activity. Visitors have reported bizarre lights, hearing voices, ghost sightings, and unexplained scratches on their person. The area is a favorite for ghost hunters, and formal paranormal investigations have been conducted at the site. While there is some controversy surrounding the true origin story of this local legend, some investigators have pointed to clues, like a nearby grave with the inscription "Little Emeline," in hopes of gathering evidence of what really happened.
If you are interested in learning more about the haunted history of this beautiful town, Stowe Lantern Tours takes you around at night on a historical walking tour of local spooky hotspots. Each guest can carry along their own 1700s antique barn lamp and learn about the bridge's haunted legacy. For those who enjoy touring scary sites, Savor Vermont also offers a Stowe Spooky Booze Tour, which includes a visit to Hope Cemetery and the Waterbury Asylum. Stowe is located 33 miles east of Burlington International Airport; Emily's Bridge can be found on Covered Bridge Road.