One Of North America's Largest Indoor Water Parks Is Within Walking Distance Of Niagara Falls
When Annie Taylor climbed into a barrel and catapulted herself over Niagra Falls in 1901, she became the first in a line of daredevils to attempt the risky thrill over the next few decades. Luckily, thrill-seekers don't have to throw themselves from the 167-foot waterfall anymore to get their adrenaline going. There are safer and more unique ways to see Niagara Falls up close, from zip lining above the water to boat tours at the base of the falls. However, if you really want to make a splash, head to the Fallsview Indoor Waterpark in Niagra Falls, Ontario. It may not boast hair-raising roller coasters like the waterpark at West Edmonton Mall, but it has bragging rights as North America's largest indoor waterpark. It's also right across the street from Niagra Falls and a mere 15-minute walk to the Niagra Falls Observation Tower, with Canada's "mini Las Vegas" district, Clifton Hill, just steps away. The indoor waterpark is open year-round and kept at a tropical temperature of 84 degrees Fahrenheit.
Spanning 3 acres in size, Fallsview Indoor Waterpark is packed with exciting attractions, including a giant wave pool, a swirling plunge bowl, and a whopping 16 racy waterslides. It caters to all ages, including a splash area for tiny tots and an adults-only jacuzzi tub. The park is a six-time recipient of the Traveler's Choice Award on Tripadvisor, and reviews from past visitors concur that it is loads of fun. "Our visit to [Fallsview Indoor Waterpark] exceeded our expectations and left us longing to return for more," reads one Tripadvisor review. Getting to the park requires only a two-hour drive from Toronto and a 45-minute journey from Buffalo, New York.
Everything to know about Fallsview Indoor Waterpark
The main event at Fallsview Indoor Waterpark is, of course, the waterslides. The slides tower up to six stories high, sending visitors down at heart-pumping speeds — a previous guest joked that the green slide, in particular, was so fast, it almost threw her out the door. While that alone sounds exciting enough to call it a day, you'll want to stick around for slides like the swirling plunge pool, which circles guests around a dizzying bowl before emptying them down a tube and into the pool below. Epic 4-foot waves keep visitors bobbing in the massive wave pool, and a rooftop activity pool keeps it sporty with basketball hoops.
The thrills are practically endless at Fallsview, and a must-try is the tipping bucket. The giant bucket fills with 1,000 gallons of water before tipping over and drenching guests brave enough to stand below it. After all the excitement, chill out at one of two adults-only jacuzzi tubs, and then head to the Beach Club restaurant for classic eats like hamburgers, pizza, nachos, and wraps.
For those traveling with wheels, rest assured that strollers and wheelchairs are allowed at the waterpark. Keep in mind that photo or video devices are not permitted on the waterslides. Lifeguards are stationed at the top and bottom of each slide, as well as at the wave pool. As with any tourist destination, the park can be quite pricey to visit. For example, there is a $40 daily parking fee to enter. Consider an overnight getaway at the Sheraton Fallsview, the Brock Niagra Falls-Fallsview, or the Skyline Hotel, all of which offer direct indoor connections to the waterpark and special rates on admission for the whole family.