One Of North America's Largest Indoor Water Parks Is Within Walking Distance Of Niagara Falls

The main event at Fallsview Indoor Waterpark is, of course, the waterslides. The slides tower up to six stories high, sending visitors down at heart-pumping speeds — a previous guest joked that the green slide, in particular, was so fast, it almost threw her out the door. While that alone sounds exciting enough to call it a day, you'll want to stick around for slides like the swirling plunge pool, which circles guests around a dizzying bowl before emptying them down a tube and into the pool below. Epic 4-foot waves keep visitors bobbing in the massive wave pool, and a rooftop activity pool keeps it sporty with basketball hoops.

The thrills are practically endless at Fallsview, and a must-try is the tipping bucket. The giant bucket fills with 1,000 gallons of water before tipping over and drenching guests brave enough to stand below it. After all the excitement, chill out at one of two adults-only jacuzzi tubs, and then head to the Beach Club restaurant for classic eats like hamburgers, pizza, nachos, and wraps.

For those traveling with wheels, rest assured that strollers and wheelchairs are allowed at the waterpark. Keep in mind that photo or video devices are not permitted on the waterslides. Lifeguards are stationed at the top and bottom of each slide, as well as at the wave pool. As with any tourist destination, the park can be quite pricey to visit. For example, there is a $40 daily parking fee to enter. Consider an overnight getaway at the Sheraton Fallsview, the Brock Niagra Falls-Fallsview, or the Skyline Hotel, all of which offer direct indoor connections to the waterpark and special rates on admission for the whole family.