Hidden In The Foothills Of The San Gabriel Mountains Is SoCal's Serene Retirement Destination With Charming Streets

Serene small towns are not commonly associated with Los Angeles County. Yet, they are not impossible to find as demonstrated by Sierra Madre, a town hidden in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains near Angeles National Forest. Nestled minutes away from Pasadena, home to a thriving historic neighborhood with tasty bites, the city is an idyllic retirement destination. Sierra Madre features charming streets and gorgeous old homes that accentuate the landscape's natural beauty. More importantly, the city's tight knit community is evident.

Sierra Madre's Memorial Park, adjacent to City Hall, houses the Hart Park House Senior Center. There are a number of monthly activities here, like movie screenings, bingo games, a book club, holiday celebrations, among several other things. Some are free, while others charge a small fee. In any case, they allow retirees to stay social and forge new connections. To view upcoming happenings, head to The City of Sierra Madre's website. If you are looking for a new hobby now that you're retired, you can take classes ranging from jewelry making to ceramics at Creative Arts Group.

If you prefer to view, rather than making art, watch a show at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, a historic structure dating back to the early 1900s. The former movie theater presents weekly musical and theatrical performances of varying genres. The Sierra Madre Playhouse is in downtown, a lovely verdant nook with nostalgic appeal. In addition to all this, you can enjoy your golden years by delighting in the city's offerings, including Sierra Madre's local businesses.