Michigan's Rustic Spirit Is On Full Display At The State's Oldest Restaurant

History leaves its fingerprints in funny places. Sometimes it's in the gilt of a grand hotel ballroom, sometimes in the grease-stained menus of restaurants that defined a generation. A few of those still serve as living museums, such as Antoine's, America's oldest family-owned restaurant in New Orleans, which has offered French-Creole flair since 1840.

While historians celebrate how these legendary restaurants have shaped American dining culture, Michigan's version of that story comes with far more wood paneling and a hefty dose of rustic charm. This is a state that has always worn its heritage on its sleeve, but to really understand its enduring character, you need to go into the places that have witnessed generations of locals celebrating milestones over hearty meals and cold beer. These are the places where history lives in the grain of wooden floors and the patina of well-worn bar stools, and recipes haven't changed in decades because, well, they simply never needed to.

Sleder's Family Tavern has been operating since 1882 in Traverse City, a one-of-a-kind destination where beach-loving shoppers will be in paradise. But long before it was a tourist darling, it had this restaurant — a constant in a town that has reinvented itself countless times over. And while the state has no shortage of trendy restaurants with pedigreed chefs, Sleder's has the distinction of being the oldest seat at the table.