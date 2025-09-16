Situated East Of Fort Myers Is Florida's Pristine Wildlife Oasis With Fishing, Camping, And Hiking Trails
The Sunshine State isn't just for those in search of thrilling roller coasters, epic beaches, and exciting nightlife. Florida also has a plethora of amazing wildlife, and it's a wonderful place for nature-lovers who want to see a wilder side — but you have to know where to go. In southwest Florida, one of the most intriguing spots that has hiking, camping, fishing, and tons of wildlife is the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest. Don't confuse that with the Withlacoochee State Forest. While their names may sound somewhat related, Withlacoochee is another one of Florida's massive forests with unique ecosystems that's about three and a half hours away.
This Google review summed up the vibe of Okaloacoochee well, calling it, "Very peaceful and relaxing." It went on to say, "It was so nice to be away from people and the roads. Has a very Florida feel with lots of untouched trails and trees/plants. You could [definitely] make a day of it! We will be going back."
To get to the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest, you'll need to head to the tiny town of Felda. It's about an hour's drive from Fort Myers, and that's the easiest place to catch a flight to if you're coming in from out of state. Once you arrive at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), just rent a car and head east toward this hidden part of rural Florida.
Exploring Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest
The forest has about 40 miles of trails available for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians. Fishing is also popular, and anglers will enjoy dropping a line in the area's canals and ponds. Make sure you remember your binoculars, too. The Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest is a part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, and there's plenty to see while you're there.
One Tripadvisor reviewer called it "A wildlife watcher's delight," saying, "There are miles and miles of good shell rock and dirt roads and very few people. Wildlife is plentiful. We always see deer, turkey, wild hogs, and every once in a while, a Florida Panther (we've seen eight or nine). Bird life is also very plentiful.....we saw about 30 sandhill cranes the other day. You'll also see Caracaras and bald eagles and barred owls. For someone that is interested in seeing Florida wildlife, this is a 'must-see' area."
Avian enthusiasts have spotted over 100 bird species in the area, and there are a few areas that are known as birding hotspots within the forest. If you want to see ibis, egrets, and herons, you'll likely find them in the canal at the end of Oil Well Pad Road or in the marshes on Patterson and Wildcow Roads. Birders also will tell you that kestrals, swallow-tailed kites, and hawks can often be seen along County Road 832.
Planning a trip to Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest
While this area is a great place for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, it's important to know that this area is also used for hunting during certain times of the year. You can take a look at the hunting calendar for Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest before you go, and if you don't want to go exploring there during that time, you can plan around those days. If you do go when hunters are there, you're encouraged to wear fluorescent orange clothing.
Day visitors are welcome to enjoy the forest every day from sunrise to sunset. If you're just going for the day, it will cost you $2, but if you think you'll be visiting more of Florida's state forests, you may want to buy an annual pass for $45. With that, you can visit all state forests, such as Tate's Hell, a forest in Florida's panhandle with stunning trails or Matanzas State Forest on Florida's northeast coast. An easy one to add on to your trip to Okaloacoochee Slough is Picayune Strand State Forest, an under-the-radar area in Naples that has rare wildlife and is only about an hour away.
The forest has two primitive campgrounds, but if you aren't up for roughing it, you can drive about 30 minutes to get to the Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee. After you've visited this pristine wildlife oasis, maybe you'll also have luck on the blackjack tables.