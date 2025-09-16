Situated East Of Fort Myers Is Florida's Pristine Wildlife Oasis With Fishing, Camping, And Hiking Trails

The Sunshine State isn't just for those in search of thrilling roller coasters, epic beaches, and exciting nightlife. Florida also has a plethora of amazing wildlife, and it's a wonderful place for nature-lovers who want to see a wilder side — but you have to know where to go. In southwest Florida, one of the most intriguing spots that has hiking, camping, fishing, and tons of wildlife is the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest. Don't confuse that with the Withlacoochee State Forest. While their names may sound somewhat related, Withlacoochee is another one of Florida's massive forests with unique ecosystems that's about three and a half hours away.

This Google review summed up the vibe of Okaloacoochee well, calling it, "Very peaceful and relaxing." It went on to say, "It was so nice to be away from people and the roads. Has a very Florida feel with lots of untouched trails and trees/plants. You could [definitely] make a day of it! We will be going back."

To get to the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest, you'll need to head to the tiny town of Felda. It's about an hour's drive from Fort Myers, and that's the easiest place to catch a flight to if you're coming in from out of state. Once you arrive at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), just rent a car and head east toward this hidden part of rural Florida.