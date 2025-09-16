5 Warning Signs That A Hotel Pool Isn't Safe To Swim In

A sparkling, clean pool is the cherry on top of a relaxing resort experience — an amenity many of us pay extra to enjoy. In fact, pools and hot tubs are one of the top three amenities hotel guests look for, according to a survey by water management company VivoAquatics. However, when the hotel pool's surface looks a little murky, or when there's a greenish hue that tints the water, you're right to question whether it's actually safe to swim in. After all, while some visual or odor cues are purely cosmetic, others represent a telltale sign that something is wrong with the water.

From bacteria infestations and algal blooms to physical hazards that lead to slips and falls, even the most luxurious swimming pool can harbor a range of dangers hidden below the surface. That said, one of the best ways to find out if your hotel pool is safe is simply by asking the manager directly about the last time they tested the water. Ideally, attendants should be checking chemical levels at least twice a day to ensure everything is working properly. Nonetheless, inspection reports don't always tell the full story. Ultimately, whether you're planning on diving into one of the most amazing hotel pools around the world, or hitting up the best swim-up suite resorts in the tropics, these red flags will help you determine if the pool is actually safe for a swim.