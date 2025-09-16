Rick Steves' Protégé Refuses To Wear This Popular Type Of Clothing In Europe

Beyond the more obvious travel clothes, Hewitt also recommends staying away from basics that are common in the States. T-shirts, for example, are worn for sleeping, hiking, or lying out on a beach. Shorts are also more taboo in Europe. For men, longer capri-style pants are often the norm. Hewitt says that wearing shorts won't necessarily be offensive — except for in some Catholic churches — but it will make you stand out and look a little ridiculous. He also recommends bringing a pair of shoes you already own and have broken in to remain comfortable and avoid blisters. Hewitt also packs light on footwear, only packing one pair for a weeks-long trip. The only exception is a pair of sandals if he's planning on going to the coast.

Speaking of packing, it is recommended to pack light. Hewitt believes a small rotation of adaptable clothes is all you really need, even for months abroad. To ensure his clothes remain clean, he often washes them in hotel sinks and local laundromats. And when deciding what makes the cut, Hewitt sticks to dark, breathable fabrics that hide stains and hold up through repeated wear. To ensure everything fits, also keep in mind the rolling method to save space in your suitcase.

With your bag packed, it's tempting to think you're ready to pass as a local — but how you carry yourself matters just as much as what you wear. Hewitt says that despite wearing the latest European fashion trends, Americans still stand out because of our attitude and the way we carry ourselves. So before you zip up your bag, remember: Choose versatile clothing, pack light, and walk with confidence. That combination does more to help you fit in than any "travel clothes" ever could.