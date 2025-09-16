The Unexpected Reason Talking Too Much To TSA Could Land You On Their Radar
We've all been there — trying to get through TSA, and the person in front of you has decided to strike up a conversation with the agent. After a couple of minutes, you start to become annoyed, the agent is increasingly frustrated, and the passenger has decided everyone in a 10-foot radius needs to know about their upcoming travels. The excessive chatter may just be harmless small talk, but this seemingly normal behavior can result in the TSA watching you like a hawk.
Jeffery Price, a security trainer for the American Association of Airport Executives, says talking too much can signal red flags for agents. He explains that people could use it as an attempt to divert their attention away from potential unwelcome things making it through the security checkpoint. Sometimes, though, it's not just how much talking you do, but also what you say that can catch unwanted attention. While obvious words like "bomb" or "gun" will get you pulled aside, even casually mentioning medication in your bag can draw extra attention.
Excessive talking isn't the only surprising behavior that catch TSA's attention
Talking too much isn't the only thing that can get you on TSA's radar. Some strange activities that could trigger a secondary screening can range from a one-way ticket to wearing baggy clothes to even packing peanut butter. The way you act at the airport can also raise suspicion. Being too quiet can sometimes be just as alarming as being too conversational. Even unavoidable bodily functions like sweating can also get you flagged by tripping up the airport's advanced imaging technology.
Getting a secondary screening doesn't mean you've done anything wrong, but it can still cause anxiety and cost time needed to get to your flight. If you are flagged, it is important to remain calm and answer the agent's questions clearly and honestly. They may also look through your bag and give you a pat-down. Just keep in mind these are common security protocols, and if you didn't do anything wrong, there is no need to worry. The easiest way to avoid drawing extra attention to yourself is by keeping things simple. Stay calm in line, follow directions, and resist the urge to overshare with TSA agents. Remember, they're trained to watch behaviors just as closely as bags, so sometimes sharing less really is more.