The Unexpected Reason Talking Too Much To TSA Could Land You On Their Radar

We've all been there — trying to get through TSA, and the person in front of you has decided to strike up a conversation with the agent. After a couple of minutes, you start to become annoyed, the agent is increasingly frustrated, and the passenger has decided everyone in a 10-foot radius needs to know about their upcoming travels. The excessive chatter may just be harmless small talk, but this seemingly normal behavior can result in the TSA watching you like a hawk.

Jeffery Price, a security trainer for the American Association of Airport Executives, says talking too much can signal red flags for agents. He explains that people could use it as an attempt to divert their attention away from potential unwelcome things making it through the security checkpoint. Sometimes, though, it's not just how much talking you do, but also what you say that can catch unwanted attention. While obvious words like "bomb" or "gun" will get you pulled aside, even casually mentioning medication in your bag can draw extra attention.