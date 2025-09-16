One Of New England's 'Most Charming Small Towns' For A Fall Escape Is A Coastal Getaway With Sumptuous Seafood

There's plenty to love about Martha's Vineyard. Located off the coast of Cape Cod, the island perfectly captures the charm of an English village with its picturesque gardens. It's home to quaint harbors, miles of scenic shoreline, and colorful cottages that resemble gingerbread houses. And while many dream of visiting the Vineyard in summer, it's just as charming to visit a small town like Chilmark in autumn when temperatures begin to cool off, creating ideal conditions for dining al fresco on locally sourced seafood.

Chilmark is located on the far west side of the island, about a 20-minute drive from the year-round ferry port in Tisbury. In addition to previously serving as a host for Martha's Vineyard Film Festival, low-key Chilmark is known as the home of the fishing village of Menemsha. With a local marketplace specializing in lobster rolls, clam chowder, and other local delicacies, it's a paradise for seafood lovers.