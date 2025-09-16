One Of New England's 'Most Charming Small Towns' For A Fall Escape Is A Coastal Getaway With Sumptuous Seafood
There's plenty to love about Martha's Vineyard. Located off the coast of Cape Cod, the island perfectly captures the charm of an English village with its picturesque gardens. It's home to quaint harbors, miles of scenic shoreline, and colorful cottages that resemble gingerbread houses. And while many dream of visiting the Vineyard in summer, it's just as charming to visit a small town like Chilmark in autumn when temperatures begin to cool off, creating ideal conditions for dining al fresco on locally sourced seafood.
Chilmark is located on the far west side of the island, about a 20-minute drive from the year-round ferry port in Tisbury. In addition to previously serving as a host for Martha's Vineyard Film Festival, low-key Chilmark is known as the home of the fishing village of Menemsha. With a local marketplace specializing in lobster rolls, clam chowder, and other local delicacies, it's a paradise for seafood lovers.
Feast on fresh seafood in Chilmark
A stop at Menemsha Fish Market, situated right on the water, is a no-brainer for foodies. Apart from standard regional delicacies like fresh oysters and lobster bisque, the menu features seafood chimichangas and stuffed scallops. Just next door, Larsen's Fish Market is another great option, with warm lobster rolls and steamed mussels sold from a takeout window. At both markets, you'll see people picking up food for a sunset picnic on the nearby beach.
Also worth a visit are Menemsha Galley, a family-run restaurant serving fantastic clam chowder on a deck overlooking the harbor, and Chilmark Tavern, an elegant bistro serving creative dishes on an open-air patio. Like many other businesses in the "dry" town, the restaurant has a BYOB policy; you'll find several shops elsewhere on the island to pick up cold beers or a bottle of wine. For another adventure, check out nearby Edgartown, the classic town on Martha's Vineyard with a blend of shops, beaches, and nightlife.
Plan your trip to Martha's Vineyard and Chilmark
Lodgings in the area include Beach Plum Inn & Restaurant and its sister property Menemsha Inn & Cottages, offering accommodations (from $275 per night) in sophisticated bungalows and a historic carriage house. Both properties are a short stroll down a scenic footpath from Menemsha's public beach.
Since Chilmark is in a more rural and remote area of the island, it's convenient to have a car to get around. But it's also possible to use public transportation to get from the ferry terminal in Tisbury to the town (about one hour using a combination of buses). Ferries run year-round between Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard, and the journey takes about 45 minutes. Note that reservations are required if you're loading a car onto the ferry. It's also possible to fly to Martha's Vineyard; the small airport is about 20 to 25 minutes by car or bus from Chilmark.