The 'World's Largest Bull' Is A Roadside Attraction Hidden In A Small Iowa Town Off The Interstate
Beyond its reputation for being the top corn-producing state, Iowa offers some of the most unique roadside stops in the country. This includes Iowa 80, the World's Largest Truckstop, as well as Hawkeye Point, an American Gothic tribute in a small prairie town. Plus, Iowa has the honor of being home to the "World's Largest Bull." His name is Albert, and you'll find him off U.S. Highway 71, in Audubon, a small town located a little over an hour away from Des Moines and Omaha, Nebraska.
Erected in 1964, it is 30 feet tall and is modeled after a Hereford bull. Why this animal, you might ask? Audubon County has long had a prosperous beef industry, and this concrete structure, painted in brown and white, is a testament to this legacy. Albert the Bull was constructed by locals and has since become quite the celebrity. He even made an appearance in a 2018 Super Bowl ad for Cenex, a company that has gas stations across the country, including in Iowa. The commercial refers to him as Audubon's "Super Bull," and arguably, this is not an exaggeration.
Speaking to Farm News in 2024, Sara Slater, Audubon County's Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator, stated that Albert the Bull receives an estimated 20,000 annual visitors. The attraction also has hundreds of reviews on Google with one individual writing, "It is not fancy, but I love the fact that it as well kept it represents the kitsch of American culture." Another joked, "Albert is a perfect gentleman for a giant statue. He stands very still for photos, although he may have blinked in one of mine."
Here's what to know about visiting Albert the Bull in Audubon, Iowa
Situated within Albert the Bull Park, visitors who come to view the 45-ton monument will discover that there's more to the experience than just taking photos. There is a playground for little ones, informational signs detailing its construction, as well as the T-Bone Express Train Car, a small yet educational exhibit on Operation T-Bone. The brainchild of banker Albert Kruse, this successful effort led to the transportation of cattle via train from Audubon County to Chicago in the 1950s and '60s. Fun fact: Kruse is Albert the Bull's namesake, and this period of time was so pivotal to the region that Audubon hosts Operation T-Bone Days every August. During the festivities, activities are held throughout town and typically include a fun-filled picnic at Albert the Bull Park. If interested in attending Operation T-Bone Days, check out their Facebook page for updates.
Adjacent to this green space is Albert the Bull Campground. Yes, that's right, wary road trippers passing through the area can stay within feet of this landmark. "There are pull-through and back-in spots for RVs, and also grassy areas for tents. Every campsite has a water hook-up, a picnic table, and a fire pit," described a reviewer on Google. At the time of this writing, the nightly rate is under $30. Restrooms and showers are available on-site. Keep in mind that Albert the Bull Campground is only open seasonally, from April to October, and reservations are not accepted. From Albert the Bull Park, visitors and campers who are eager to stretch their legs can hike a portion of the 19.6-mile bike and pedestrian-friendly T-Bone Trail. The paved path traverses various communities in Audubon County, including Exira and Brayton, providing hikers with bucolic Midwest views.
Dine, shop, and more, in Audubon, Iowa
Albert the Bull, which is frequently recoated with 65 gallons of paint, is undeniably Audubon's centerpiece. If you're hungry after spending time at Albert the Bull Park, The Feed Mill Restaurant at Waspy's Truck Stop is feet away. The eatery, closed Mondays and Tuesdays, serves an assortment of sandwiches, wings, and mains like prime sirloin and ribeye. Note that if you're looking for a place to stay that isn't Albert the Bull Campground, Waspy's Truck Stop features Blue Grass Inn & Suites. Lodging in Audubon is limited, and this is one of the only other places offering accommodations in town; nightly rates start at less than $200 at the time of this writing.
For additional dining options, head to Audubon's Broadway Street, located a mile away from Albert the Bull Park. There are a number of local businesses here, such as The Bakery on Broadway, featuring a 4.8 rating on Google. Aside from sweet treats, you'll also find breakfast, lunch, and coffee on the menu. Biscuits and gravy, avocado toast, and a turkey and Havarti sandwich are among the items you can order here. The Bakery on Broadway, closed on Sundays, doubles as a gift shop where you can pick up souvenirs like mugs and candles.
While in Audubon, you can visit Nathaniel Hamlin Park & Museum, also off U.S. Highway 71. Open year-round, take a stroll and enjoy the scenery of this 10-acre site. Elk roam the verdant grounds, and if you stop by in the summer, you may be able to tour the park's historical structures, including the 19th-century Audubon County Home. If you enjoyed learning about Albert the Bull and Audubon, read about Iowa's Swinging Bridge Park, a fun adventure that is not for the faint of heart.