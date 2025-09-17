The 'World's Largest Bull' Is A Roadside Attraction Hidden In A Small Iowa Town Off The Interstate

Beyond its reputation for being the top corn-producing state, Iowa offers some of the most unique roadside stops in the country. This includes Iowa 80, the World's Largest Truckstop, as well as Hawkeye Point, an American Gothic tribute in a small prairie town. Plus, Iowa has the honor of being home to the "World's Largest Bull." His name is Albert, and you'll find him off U.S. Highway 71, in Audubon, a small town located a little over an hour away from Des Moines and Omaha, Nebraska.

Erected in 1964, it is 30 feet tall and is modeled after a Hereford bull. Why this animal, you might ask? Audubon County has long had a prosperous beef industry, and this concrete structure, painted in brown and white, is a testament to this legacy. Albert the Bull was constructed by locals and has since become quite the celebrity. He even made an appearance in a 2018 Super Bowl ad for Cenex, a company that has gas stations across the country, including in Iowa. The commercial refers to him as Audubon's "Super Bull," and arguably, this is not an exaggeration.

Speaking to Farm News in 2024, Sara Slater, Audubon County's Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator, stated that Albert the Bull receives an estimated 20,000 annual visitors. The attraction also has hundreds of reviews on Google with one individual writing, "It is not fancy, but I love the fact that it as well kept it represents the kitsch of American culture." Another joked, "Albert is a perfect gentleman for a giant statue. He stands very still for photos, although he may have blinked in one of mine."