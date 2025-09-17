Tourists Might Want To Avoid This Unassuming Swedish City On The Danish Border

Sweden is commonly considered one of the most tourist-friendly countries in the world, consistently ranked for having a high quality of life and charming Scandinavian culture. Yet, as with any country, there are certain places that are safer than others, and while Malmö is one of Scandinavia's most eclectic cities with unmatched food, it might be one to avoid. The concerns here are more severe than the expected pickpocketing and petty theft of major cities. Malmö has earned a somewhat dispiriting reputation as a city prone to gang violence and headline-stirring organized crime, with incidents of murder, explosions, and violent attacks garnering global attention in recent years. In a list of European cities by crime index published by Numbeo, Malmö ranked number 15.

The city sits on the southern tip of Sweden, just across the strait from Denmark. So close, in fact, that a bridge connects Malmö and Copenhagen. It's Sweden's third-largest city, and, like its Danish neighbor, it has strong ties to sustainability and a prominent bicycle culture, yet it leans more working-class. Malmö's near location to Denmark (and therefore to the rest of mainland Europe) also makes it convenient for drugs and criminal networks to move internationally, one of the reasons for its high drug-related crime.

Attacks in the city are often tied to drugs and gangs — in April 2025, for example, an apartment raided by police was found to have stashed both illegal narcotics and grenades, the Sweden Herald reported. Bombings — by grenades or other explosives — are unfortunately frequent occurrences in Malmö, though they're typically tied to gang conflict and rarely target tourists.