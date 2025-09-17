Next To Congaree National Park Is South Carolina's Overlooked State Park With A Lovely Lake And Boating Access
If you've visited South Carolina, you probably know about Congaree National Park, full of wonderful wildlife and the world's tallest tree canopies. However, less than 30 miles away is an overlooked state park that you absolutely can't miss. Sesquicentennial State Park, which is nicknamed Sesqui (pronounced "Sess-key"), is only 11 miles from Columbia, and features 1,419 acres of hiking, biking, camping, fishing, boating, and so much more. It also contains a 30-acre lake to enjoy, picnic shelters, tables, pads with grills, and even kid's scavenger hunts and activities that you can get at the park office. The park is open all year from 8 a.m. to sunset, and is only $6 for adults at the time of this writing, with senior and kid pricing. Also, kids under 5 get in free. If you've brought your dog along, there is even a dog park (though you have to get a permit from the park office to use it).
Sesqui Park is about a half hour from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, and about one and a half hours from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one of the many U.S. Airports where you no longer have to show your boarding pass to the TSA. You're also around 80 miles from the lovely architecture and vibrant downtown of Laurens, South Carolina. If you're doing a road trip through the Palmetto State, Sesqui Park is a perfect place to stop.
Boating, fishing, and picnicking at Sesquicentennial State Park
The lake at Sesquicentennial State Park is beyond stunning. If fishing is your jam, you can hook some bass and bream (though you do need a valid fishing license from the state). However, you're not going to spend your day hearing the roar of motor boats. This lake only allows private boats with electric trolling motors, canoes, and other non-motorized boats. You can also rent stand up paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, pedal boats, and fishing boats seasonally. There are no boat ramps, though, so you do have to carry it to the lake. If your kids like the water, there is a fantastic splash pad with a whopping 26 sprayers, so they can keep cool all summer. There is also playground equipment, so they'll be occupied all day long.
When you need to stop for a meal break, there are plenty of places to do it. There are three picnic shelters and four uncovered picnic pads, though you have to reserve them. They also have nearby water and restrooms, so if you're having a family get together, this is the place to do it. In addition, there are picnic tables around the park that are first come, first served.
Hiking, biking, and camping at Sesquicentennial State Park
There are trails through the park for hiking and biking, which you can see on the trail map online. The 2-mile Sandhills Hiking Trail goes around the pretty lake and is even stroller-friendly. The 3.5-mile Loop Trail is a multi-use trail so you can bring your bike, and it takes you through the wetlands and forests in the park. If you're a mountain biker, the dedicated 6-mile Mountain Bike Trail is for you. However, if you're looking for a quiet stroll, check out the half-mile Jackson Creek Nature Trail through the piney area of the park with a view of the lake. If you've got kids with you, there are signs that let them learn all about the flora and fauna in the area.
In fact, there are plenty of animals and birds to see. You are likely to come across white-tailed deer, squirrels, raccoons, foxes, and opossums. If you're lucky, you might see river otters, beavers, flying squirrels, and bobcats. Birders could even catch a glimpse of bald eagles and ospreys. If you don't want the fun to end when the sun sets, or you'd like to do some after-dark animal-spotting, Sesqui Park has camping available. There are 78 campsites for tents and RVs with electric and water hookups. There are also primitive campsites. This park is an absolute gem, and you can't leave South Carolina without spending the day there.