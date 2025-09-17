Next To Congaree National Park Is South Carolina's Overlooked State Park With A Lovely Lake And Boating Access

If you've visited South Carolina, you probably know about Congaree National Park, full of wonderful wildlife and the world's tallest tree canopies. However, less than 30 miles away is an overlooked state park that you absolutely can't miss. Sesquicentennial State Park, which is nicknamed Sesqui (pronounced "Sess-key"), is only 11 miles from Columbia, and features 1,419 acres of hiking, biking, camping, fishing, boating, and so much more. It also contains a 30-acre lake to enjoy, picnic shelters, tables, pads with grills, and even kid's scavenger hunts and activities that you can get at the park office. The park is open all year from 8 a.m. to sunset, and is only $6 for adults at the time of this writing, with senior and kid pricing. Also, kids under 5 get in free. If you've brought your dog along, there is even a dog park (though you have to get a permit from the park office to use it).

Sesqui Park is about a half hour from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, and about one and a half hours from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, one of the many U.S. Airports where you no longer have to show your boarding pass to the TSA. You're also around 80 miles from the lovely architecture and vibrant downtown of Laurens, South Carolina. If you're doing a road trip through the Palmetto State, Sesqui Park is a perfect place to stop.