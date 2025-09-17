The 'Spirit Of The Bay' Is A More Affordable Place To Retire In The San Francisco Area With Recognizable Beauty

For many, retiring in California, especially in a destination like San Francisco, is financially unattainable. The city has a reputation as one of the most expensive in both the U.S. and the world. Nevertheless, there's a Bay Area gem nearby named one of the most affordable and best places to retire in the Golden State: Vallejo, a city situated on San Pablo Bay. Dating to the early 1850s, it is nicknamed the "Spirit of the Bay" and is home to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. that aren't Disney World. If you've never heard of — or been to — Vallejo, you'll likely recognize its beauty; the city has been featured countless times on the small and big screen.

In fact, the popular and controversial Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," which ran for four seasons, was largely filmed in Vallejo. The city showcased its vintage and coastal charm, starring as the fictional town of Crestmont. What makes Vallejo especially remarkable, however, is its relatively inexpensive real estate prices. According to a 2025 analysis by Retirement Living, the median sales price of a home was about $537,500. On the other hand, Redfin states that this figure is $532,500. In any case, there are plenty of homes on the market, ranging from new builds to early-20th-century homes, for under $1 million.

Prefer renting to buying? As of this writing, Apartments.com reports that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vallejo is $1,813. Needless to say, these kinds of prices are rare in San Francisco or in many other cities within the Bay Area.