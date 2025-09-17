The 'Spirit Of The Bay' Is A More Affordable Place To Retire In The San Francisco Area With Recognizable Beauty
For many, retiring in California, especially in a destination like San Francisco, is financially unattainable. The city has a reputation as one of the most expensive in both the U.S. and the world. Nevertheless, there's a Bay Area gem nearby named one of the most affordable and best places to retire in the Golden State: Vallejo, a city situated on San Pablo Bay. Dating to the early 1850s, it is nicknamed the "Spirit of the Bay" and is home to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. that aren't Disney World. If you've never heard of — or been to — Vallejo, you'll likely recognize its beauty; the city has been featured countless times on the small and big screen.
In fact, the popular and controversial Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," which ran for four seasons, was largely filmed in Vallejo. The city showcased its vintage and coastal charm, starring as the fictional town of Crestmont. What makes Vallejo especially remarkable, however, is its relatively inexpensive real estate prices. According to a 2025 analysis by Retirement Living, the median sales price of a home was about $537,500. On the other hand, Redfin states that this figure is $532,500. In any case, there are plenty of homes on the market, ranging from new builds to early-20th-century homes, for under $1 million.
Prefer renting to buying? As of this writing, Apartments.com reports that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vallejo is $1,813. Needless to say, these kinds of prices are rare in San Francisco or in many other cities within the Bay Area.
How to make the most of your retirement in Vallejo, California
You're probably asking yourself: What does Vallejo have to offer retirees? The answer: Plenty. For instance, the city features Blue Rock Springs Golf Club, a dreamy golf course with an 18-hole East Course and West Course. While it is open to the public, memberships are available for avid golfers. Plus, discounted senior rates for tee times and memberships are provided to those who are 62 and older. Retirees can explore Mare Island, a peninsula that was a former naval base and seen in films such as "Bumblebee" and "What Dreams May Come." Here, outdoor enthusiasts can traverse the popular 3.6-mile San Pablo Bay Trail.
"Easy trail, wide and dry loop. Colorful with wild mustard, radish, grasses, and shades of water. Many species of birds," reads a review from AllTrails. In addition, several local businesses have taken over old military structures on Mare Island. This includes Vino Godfather Winery, producing sauvignon blanc, malbec, and other blends. Their tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday; wine club membership is also available. If you are a vino aficionado, take into account that Vallejo is only about a 30-minute drive away from Napa.
For retirees seeking a deeper sense of community, there's the Florence Douglas Center, a nonprofit that hosts dinners, weekly bingo games, and classes for those age 50 and up. You can attend these events for a small fee or become a member. And of course, there's downtown Vallejo, an old-school hub with restaurants, a pharmacy, a pet groomer, and several other establishments that make life easy for residents.
Retirees can take a ferry from Vallejo to San Francisco
Every Saturday, the Vallejo Farmers' Market is held downtown, where locals can stock up on veggies, fruits, snacks, and baked goods from vendors across California. But downtown Vallejo's amenities don't end there. There's also the Vallejo Ferry Terminal, from which you can take a vessel to San Francisco. With the drive to San Francisco taking roughly 40 minutes, the San Francisco Bay Ferry offers a scenic, traffic-free alternative to cross the bay. This is convenient for retirees who want a quick change of scenery or who wish to whisk away friends or family on a day trip. Note that there is an assortment of economical lodging options in town, with nightly rates under $200, including the highly rated Hampton Inn Vallejo.
The San Francisco Bay Ferry runs daily between Vallejo and San Francisco, transporting passengers within an hour to the Ferry Building, an iconic waterfront marketplace that's brimming with artisanal shops and mouth-watering eateries. The fare costs a few dollars, and locals can pay either via their Clipper card or the San Francisco Bay Ferry app. Those 65 and older qualify for a Senior Clipper card, which offers reduced fares. Paid parking is available at the Vallejo Ferry Terminal.
It's worth mentioning that you can hike or bike a portion of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, an epic trek through the heart of Napa Valley wine country from the Vallejo Ferry Terminal to nearby American Canyon. All told, retirees can look forward to maintaining an active and adventurous lifestyle in Vallejo's mild California weather. However, the city is not a utopia. Vallejo's crime rate is high, and that is something to consider if you are thinking about retiring here.