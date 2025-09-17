The Old-School Jet That Revolutionized Commercial Air Travel Is Still Flying Out Of Airports Today

The year was 1935. Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi; Kodak released the Kodachrome film, and the Douglas DC-3 took its first flight. Now, 90 years later, while Elvis may be gone, the DC-3 flies on. The aircraft was an instant hit in commercial aviation because it could take passengers from New York to Los Angeles in 18 hours with three stops – seven hours and several stops faster than earlier planes.

By 1937, the president of American Airlines said that the DC-3 "was the first airplane in the world that could make money just by hauling passengers" (via National Air and Space Museum). By 1938, 95% of all U.S. commercial airline traffic was on DC-3s. Its groundbreaking — or air-shattering — speed records were only half the reason the plane quickly dominated the skies. It was also considered a luxurious experience on the inside. According to the Air Line Pilots Association, International, Orville Wright, the father of flight, was so impressed that he gushed about the DC-3 to reporters. "They tell me that [the aircraft] is so soundproof that the passengers can talk to each other without shouting," he reportedly said.

While its luxury may not hold up to today's standards, the plane's mechanics have truly stood the test of time. Remarkably, the DC-3 is still in service — and not just in historical planes and spacecraft museums. Despite the last DC-3 being produced in the 1940s, the plane remains the vehicle of choice for many commercial cargo transport operations. In 2020, the Royal Aeronautical Society even reported that the plane is still "the most sensible, economical and mechanically solid vehicle to land on a dirt strip."