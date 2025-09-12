The 'Winter Strawberry Capital Of The World' Is A Historic Florida Town With Cozy Rural Vibes

Sun-kissed beaches and lush islands may rank among Florida's most spectacular destinations. But Plant City, perched between Orlando and Tampa, stands out for an entirely different reason: Strawberries. Known as the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World," the historic Florida town produces more than 75% of the country's midwinter strawberries, ensuring those living in states with cooler climates can savor the sweet and juicy fruit even during the off-season.

Strawberries haven't always been Plant City's cash crop, though. Settled in the mid-1800s, the region had a thriving cotton industry. After a devastating freeze swept across Central Florida in 1894, however, the town had to pivot to a more reliable crop — and the rest, as they say, was history. Ironically, Plant City was not named for its agricultural prowess but for Florida businessman and railroad magnate Henry B. Plant, who helped spur the local economy by extending his rail line into town.

Today, Plant City, just a short drive away from Lakeland Linder International Airport, has grown considerably, with more than 40,000 residents within its bounds. Despite its modern growth, the city's cozy country vibes are still readily apparent. Visitors can soak up the rural atmosphere with a stay at the Strawberry House Bed and Breakfast, a historic downtown inn with beautiful Dutch Colonial architecture that exudes comfort and history. The city also offers big-name hotel chains, including Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott, all of which have stellar ratings online.