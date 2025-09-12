The 'Winter Strawberry Capital Of The World' Is A Historic Florida Town With Cozy Rural Vibes
Sun-kissed beaches and lush islands may rank among Florida's most spectacular destinations. But Plant City, perched between Orlando and Tampa, stands out for an entirely different reason: Strawberries. Known as the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World," the historic Florida town produces more than 75% of the country's midwinter strawberries, ensuring those living in states with cooler climates can savor the sweet and juicy fruit even during the off-season.
Strawberries haven't always been Plant City's cash crop, though. Settled in the mid-1800s, the region had a thriving cotton industry. After a devastating freeze swept across Central Florida in 1894, however, the town had to pivot to a more reliable crop — and the rest, as they say, was history. Ironically, Plant City was not named for its agricultural prowess but for Florida businessman and railroad magnate Henry B. Plant, who helped spur the local economy by extending his rail line into town.
Today, Plant City, just a short drive away from Lakeland Linder International Airport, has grown considerably, with more than 40,000 residents within its bounds. Despite its modern growth, the city's cozy country vibes are still readily apparent. Visitors can soak up the rural atmosphere with a stay at the Strawberry House Bed and Breakfast, a historic downtown inn with beautiful Dutch Colonial architecture that exudes comfort and history. The city also offers big-name hotel chains, including Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott, all of which have stellar ratings online.
Fresh strawberries, museums, and more
Explore the agricultural and historical roots of Plant City with a trip to the Florida Strawberry Festival, an annual event that celebrates the region's storied legacy of strawberry farming. The festival, held from late February to early March, features a variety of contests, parades, rides, and live entertainment. Well-known performers such as Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, and Rascal Flatts have previously graced the stage. And of course, plenty of fresh strawberries are on hand. "Great country festival centered around the area crop," one past attendee shared on Tripadvisor, urging visitors not to miss out on the strawberry shortcake. "You can purchase flats of strawberries, jam, strawberry bread, [and] strawberry cookies on the way out," they added.
Another great way to experience the city's incredible history is by touring a local museum. Located in the historic downtown district, the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum is housed in the old Plant City Union Depot, which operated from 1909 to 1971. See various railroad relics, including a restored Seaboard Air Line caboose. Be sure to pop by the train-viewing platform, located right next door, to see railcars roll on by down the tracks. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Best of all, as of this writing, there's no fee to enter, making it one of the best free museums in America for a family day trip.
Explore the wilds of Plant City
While in Plant City, take time to explore the rural outdoors. Tucked away on the northern edge of town, McIntosh Preserve spans more than 300 acres and is a prime spot for viewing wildlife such as bobcats, deer, and even alligators, so be sure to keep your wits about you. With more than 160 species of birds documented in the area, the park could also rank among the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., particularly for those who use wheelchairs. The park features miles of ADA-accessible trails that wind through a variety of lush habitats.
For some more time spent in nature, check out the Lower Green Swamp Nature Preserve, just a few minutes away. The 12,800-acre patch of Florida wilderness offers nearly 20 miles of wide-open trails, along with picnic areas for plopping down with a packed lunch. A little farther south, Edward Medard Conservation Park is also well worth the drive. The park boasts a 700-acre reservoir that can typically be explored via kayak or canoe.
Unfortunately, you won't be able to do any boating, at least for the foreseeable future. As of this writing, there's an ongoing drainage system testing, which began in June 2025, keeping water levels low. As a result, the boat ramp is closed until further notice. In the meantime, enjoy the disc golf course, hiking trails, or a boardwalk with wondrous lake views.