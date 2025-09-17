Arizona's Chic Resort With A Massive, Award-Winning Spa In Paradise Valley Has Spain And Morocco Vibes
While Camelback Mountain in Phoenix is home to some of Arizona's most dangerous hikes, it also provides a beautiful backdrop for several of Arizona's most idyllic and romantic resorts. One such property is the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. With its Spanish and Moroccan influences, it's one of those places in the U.S. that will make you feel like you're in Europe. And it's perhaps one of the best places to relax and rejuvenate, thanks to the award-winning Joya Spa.
This 253-room resort was specifically designed to evoke the spirit of Andalusian villages in southern Spain, with a central plaza, fountains, grand arches, and citrus trees. Authentic Spanish features are scattered throughout the resort, providing moments of surprise and delight as you explore the 32-acre property. Highlights include the giant olive oil jars from 17th-century Spain, wooden doors from a 16th-century Spanish palace, a ceiling that mirrors the stars in the sky over Granada, and 19th-century handcrafted geometric tiles. There's even a self-guided walking tour of the resort's unique design elements.
The Spanish and Moroccan-inspired vibes continue in the guest rooms, which feature cactus silk pillows, carved dark-wood headboards, and intricately patterned lanterns. All rooms include either a private patio or balcony, and some offer views of the iconic Camelback Mountain. If you need more space, the resort also offers a selection of 40 elaborately decorated suites.
Joya Spa is a Moroccan hammam inspired destination inside Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa
The Joya Spa is a particularly popular part of the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. If you thought simply being at the resort already feels like an escape from everyday life, the 31,000-square-foot spa offers an even deeper immersion into another world. Open to hotel guests and day visitors alike, the spa allows anyone who books a treatment to enjoy its amenities for the entire day. The experience begins with setting an intention for your visit, then passing a giant quartz crystal before being guided into the locker room and your treatment.
The spa draws inspiration from Moroccan style and tradition in both its decor and its treatments, most notably the Hammam Experience. In Morocco, a hammam is a communal bathhouse where you follow a ritual that involves steam, exfoliation, and a wrap or massage. At Joya Spa, the Hammam Experience includes an herbal black soap rubdown, a hot and cold water circuit, and a massage. Other specialty treatments include the White Jasmine and Shea Sugar Scrub, Amethyst Facial, and Hypnotherapy. Seasonal specials like the Desert Garden Cucumber & Mint Scrub, are also available.
Joya Spa also hosts group fitness classes, including yoga, spin, and barre, along with seasonal guided hikes of Camelback Mountain. There's a private pool only for spa guests, and it's the perfect place to swim, lounge, or even dine.
Pools and dining at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa
Beyond the Joya Spa pool, Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia has two additional pools. The Kasbah Pool sits at the center of the resort, while the Oasis Pool is adults-only. Both offer private cabanas along with food and beverage service. Non-hotel guests can get passes to enjoy the pools, though space is limited.
In addition to poolside dining, you can eat at Prado, the resort's signature restaurant. It's open for breakfast, dinner, and weekend brunch. The dinner menu features a selection of tapas and paellas. At Mbar lounge, you can enjoy tapas, an impressive range of spirits and craft cocktails, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Crave Cafe serves coffee and light bites for breakfast and lunch, plus a daily gelato happy hour in the afternoon.
At every turn, the resort has details and activities to make your stay memorable. Every Friday at sunset, you can stop by the Alhambra Fountain to sample tinto de verano, a popular Spanish cocktail, and make a wish as you toss a coin into the fountain. With all the beauty and luxury at this resort, that wish may simply be to return soon.