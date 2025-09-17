Arizona's Chic Resort With A Massive, Award-Winning Spa In Paradise Valley Has Spain And Morocco Vibes

While Camelback Mountain in Phoenix is home to some of Arizona's most dangerous hikes, it also provides a beautiful backdrop for several of Arizona's most idyllic and romantic resorts. One such property is the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. With its Spanish and Moroccan influences, it's one of those places in the U.S. that will make you feel like you're in Europe. And it's perhaps one of the best places to relax and rejuvenate, thanks to the award-winning Joya Spa.

This 253-room resort was specifically designed to evoke the spirit of Andalusian villages in southern Spain, with a central plaza, fountains, grand arches, and citrus trees. Authentic Spanish features are scattered throughout the resort, providing moments of surprise and delight as you explore the 32-acre property. Highlights include the giant olive oil jars from 17th-century Spain, wooden doors from a 16th-century Spanish palace, a ceiling that mirrors the stars in the sky over Granada, and 19th-century handcrafted geometric tiles. There's even a self-guided walking tour of the resort's unique design elements.

The Spanish and Moroccan-inspired vibes continue in the guest rooms, which feature cactus silk pillows, carved dark-wood headboards, and intricately patterned lanterns. All rooms include either a private patio or balcony, and some offer views of the iconic Camelback Mountain. If you need more space, the resort also offers a selection of 40 elaborately decorated suites.