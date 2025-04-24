The Most Dangerous Hikes In All Of Arizona, According To Research

This isn't just a treacherous hike when compared to others within Arizona. It is also one of the most dangerous hikes in America. Located in the Grand Canyon, it might be billed as the most popular trek within the park according to the National Park Service (NPS) — which almost suggests that it's a walk in the park — but that shouldn't overshadow the very real dangers of the Bright Angel Trail. Sure, travelers can enjoy some truly breathtaking views of the interior contours of the winding canyon and a sense of natural grandeur from within the formation itself. But these visual delights also act as a kind of trick, a sensory diversion from the reality of the hike itself, which runs from the rim to the bottom of the canyon.

There are tons of switchbacks there that can hobble the knees on the descent, and that will feel like purgatory on the way back up. The NPS, in fact, calculates that the walk up takes twice as long as the walk down, which many hikers fail to take into consideration. While the trail itself ripples along the side of a canyon, affording it some shade during certain parts of the day, it still places hikers in an area of suffocating heat, and even out of direct sunlight, the mercury can push past 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This is a trail where the NPS has reported fatalities consistently over the past few years, including a 50-year-old Texan male in 2024, a 36-year-old woman from Indiana in 2023, and a man in his 40s from Louisiana in 2021.