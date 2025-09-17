Costco's Affordable Double Camping Chair Is A Must-Have For Your Next Family-Friendly Camping Trip
Costco has done it again, this time with a heavy-duty double camping chair that's strong enough to hold you, your kids, your dog, and probably a cat or two. From scent-free repellent that's like a forcefield to affordable and dependable generators built to last, Costco's aisles have some of the best camping gear out there. Among these outdoor must-haves is the Mac Sports Double Camping Chair, a cozy upgrade to any campfire, beach, sporting event, or concert setup.
The first thing you'll notice about this camping chair is that it looks genuinely stable. Six supported steel legs create a wobble-free base, crafted with the durability and top-of-the-line engineering that Mac Sports is known for. Designed like a loveseat, the chair comes with a high back and two armrests. The armrests give the chair an enclosed design, preventing the breeze from blowing through on chilly nights.
The chair can handle a maximum load of 450 pounds and is designed for two people. "I am a big guy, over 250. NO sag or issues noted. Feels super solid," reads one Costco review. "Compare that to the [Tommy Bahama] aluminum beach chair that I crushed the first time I sat down."
Features of Costco's double camping chair
Keep your hands free for marshmallow roasting or snuggling your loved ones with the chair's hidden cup holders and two cellphone-sized mesh pockets. Each arm features one cup holder big enough for a can of beer or soda, plus a retractable wine glass holder. Some clever anglers have also used the wine glass holder to secure a fishing rod. Do be careful when standing up — some reviews warn that getting to your feet with a little too much enthusiasm could dislodge your beverages.
Storage and packing can be a little difficult, as the chair weighs a solid 11.7 pounds and can't be described as small. However, that's to be expected from a two-person camping chair. The storage bag only has one strap, so you can't go hands-free when carrying it. For this reason, it may not be the best fit for a backcountry camping trip or long hike.
The chair retails for $54.99,at the time of writing, and comes with a one-year warranty. Currently, the chair is only available at Costco and can be purchased online. If you're looking for other portable seat options, have a look at the best camping chairs for finding comfort outdoors, including options that let you kick back and recline.