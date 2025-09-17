Costco's Affordable Double Camping Chair Is A Must-Have For Your Next Family-Friendly Camping Trip

Costco has done it again, this time with a heavy-duty double camping chair that's strong enough to hold you, your kids, your dog, and probably a cat or two. From scent-free repellent that's like a forcefield to affordable and dependable generators built to last, Costco's aisles have some of the best camping gear out there. Among these outdoor must-haves is the Mac Sports Double Camping Chair, a cozy upgrade to any campfire, beach, sporting event, or concert setup.

The first thing you'll notice about this camping chair is that it looks genuinely stable. Six supported steel legs create a wobble-free base, crafted with the durability and top-of-the-line engineering that Mac Sports is known for. Designed like a loveseat, the chair comes with a high back and two armrests. The armrests give the chair an enclosed design, preventing the breeze from blowing through on chilly nights.

The chair can handle a maximum load of 450 pounds and is designed for two people. "I am a big guy, over 250. NO sag or issues noted. Feels super solid," reads one Costco review. "Compare that to the [Tommy Bahama] aluminum beach chair that I crushed the first time I sat down."