Europe's Scenic, Beginner-Friendly Bike Route Between Switzerland And The Netherlands Offers Stunning Views
Biking is a great way to inject a spirit of adventure into your vacation. Spoiler alert: You can admire scenic views at a slower pace when you're riding on two wheels. Europe offers an array of countries where you can pedal along shimmering lakes or through verdant forests. No wonder, then, that the world's happiest city is a European paradise with bike lanes and green spaces, or that a popular region in France is one of Rick Steves' favorites for biking.
If you're looking for a trail that winds across mountains and descends to the coast, opt for this breathtaking, beginner-friendly bike route that passes through Switzerland and the Netherlands. The Rhine Cycle Route, also known as EuroVelo 15, is a 766-mile route that starts from Lake Constance in Switzerland and traverses six countries, including Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, and France. Finally, it reaches its final destination at the Rhine Delta in the Netherlands, located on the North Sea. The path is family-friendly and mostly flat, making it ideal for those unaccustomed to mountain biking.
Along this spectacular route, you'll have a chance to spot 11 UNESCO heritage sites and stay in quaint towns along the way. It takes up to two weeks to complete the route, but experienced cyclists may finish it within eight days. If you're planning a more leisurely biking holiday, you can book overnight stays along the way, allowing you to immerse yourself in the culture of each different city. However, if you prefer an adrenaline-filled adventure, you can treat the journey as an exciting race to the finish line.
Iconic sights along the Rhine Cycle Route
Cyclists on the Rhine Cycle Route will start in Andermatt, Switzerland, and inch forward to the Oberalp Pass. You'll eventually reach an elevation of almost 7,000 feet before sloping down into the Surselva valley region and the Lake Constance area. The path will then take you west towards Germany, where you'll flank the Rhine Falls and briefly pass through Liechtenstein. Here, stop to admire the Vaduz Castle, the country's royal residence. You will soon enter Austria and ride along Egelsee Lake before taking a break in the medieval town of Feldkirch.
The route also follows riparian woodlands and offers a chance for birdwatching and spotting some rare local plants. After saying goodbye to Austria, you'll travel across Germany and its charming towns, which form the longest extent of the route. Once in Strasbourg, park your bike and join a guided walking tour to get insights into the city's history. You can also visit cities like Düsseldorf, Cologne, and Basel. A glass of wine along the way never hurts, so be sure to visit Germany's Markgräfler wine region before getting back on two wheels. Once you're back in the saddle, France's picturesque fairytale towns will be a treat for the eyes.
Overall, the route is undemanding and not crowded, making it ideal for a family bike tour. Take the opportunity to explore Neuf-Brisach, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, see the Rhine River, and indulge in a tasting tour in Alsace's wine-making region. The last leg of your trip will take you to the Netherlands. Here, the river separates into different branches before merging with the North Sea. Upon arrival, stretch your legs, check in at your hotel, and visit Rotterdam and other nearby towns.