Europe's Scenic, Beginner-Friendly Bike Route Between Switzerland And The Netherlands Offers Stunning Views

Biking is a great way to inject a spirit of adventure into your vacation. Spoiler alert: You can admire scenic views at a slower pace when you're riding on two wheels. Europe offers an array of countries where you can pedal along shimmering lakes or through verdant forests. No wonder, then, that the world's happiest city is a European paradise with bike lanes and green spaces, or that a popular region in France is one of Rick Steves' favorites for biking.

If you're looking for a trail that winds across mountains and descends to the coast, opt for this breathtaking, beginner-friendly bike route that passes through Switzerland and the Netherlands. The Rhine Cycle Route, also known as EuroVelo 15, is a 766-mile route that starts from Lake Constance in Switzerland and traverses six countries, including Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, and France. Finally, it reaches its final destination at the Rhine Delta in the Netherlands, located on the North Sea. The path is family-friendly and mostly flat, making it ideal for those unaccustomed to mountain biking.

Along this spectacular route, you'll have a chance to spot 11 UNESCO heritage sites and stay in quaint towns along the way. It takes up to two weeks to complete the route, but experienced cyclists may finish it within eight days. If you're planning a more leisurely biking holiday, you can book overnight stays along the way, allowing you to immerse yourself in the culture of each different city. However, if you prefer an adrenaline-filled adventure, you can treat the journey as an exciting race to the finish line.