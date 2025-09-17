Settled In Brevard's Backyard Is North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Village With Must-Do Hikes And Cute Cafes

There is always something new to discover in the vast expanse of the Blue Ridge Mountains. From waterfalls, hiking trails, and forests, if you name it, you can find it. Tucked near the borders of North and South Carolina lies the hidden gem, Cedar Mountain. With a population of less than 700 residents, the village is the gateway to the DuPont State Recreational Forest. The forest is popular with adventure seekers, offering a wide range of activities within its 12,000 acres of nature.

Cedar Mountain has its roots as a home for Cherokee tribes. Throughout the years, it's been known as the summer basecamp for those who visit the forests nearby and families who have built summer homes in the area. Besides its proximity to many nature recreation areas, the village has a thriving community. They offer artsy spots with several pottery studios, live music events, a golf course, and amazing dining options. Here, you'll get a taste of local farm-fresh foods from cafes and maybe even try some moonshine at a distillery.

Aside from DuPont, you have your pick of outdoor adventures. Brevard, North Carolina's "Land of Waterfalls," is only 20 minutes from Cedar Mountain. You'll also find one of South Carolina's most intriguing hidden gems at Caesars Head State Park, just a few minutes away. If you're flying in, Asheville Regional Airport is 50 minutes away, while Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is another option, about an hour and a half's drive. In the fall, the Blue Ridge Parkway is considered "America's Favorite Drive" for scenic foliage, great for a North Carolina road trip.