Settled In Brevard's Backyard Is North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Village With Must-Do Hikes And Cute Cafes
There is always something new to discover in the vast expanse of the Blue Ridge Mountains. From waterfalls, hiking trails, and forests, if you name it, you can find it. Tucked near the borders of North and South Carolina lies the hidden gem, Cedar Mountain. With a population of less than 700 residents, the village is the gateway to the DuPont State Recreational Forest. The forest is popular with adventure seekers, offering a wide range of activities within its 12,000 acres of nature.
Cedar Mountain has its roots as a home for Cherokee tribes. Throughout the years, it's been known as the summer basecamp for those who visit the forests nearby and families who have built summer homes in the area. Besides its proximity to many nature recreation areas, the village has a thriving community. They offer artsy spots with several pottery studios, live music events, a golf course, and amazing dining options. Here, you'll get a taste of local farm-fresh foods from cafes and maybe even try some moonshine at a distillery.
Aside from DuPont, you have your pick of outdoor adventures. Brevard, North Carolina's "Land of Waterfalls," is only 20 minutes from Cedar Mountain. You'll also find one of South Carolina's most intriguing hidden gems at Caesars Head State Park, just a few minutes away. If you're flying in, Asheville Regional Airport is 50 minutes away, while Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is another option, about an hour and a half's drive. In the fall, the Blue Ridge Parkway is considered "America's Favorite Drive" for scenic foliage, great for a North Carolina road trip.
Explore DuPont State Recreational Forest
Whether you want a laidback day out in nature or see some waterfalls, there's something for everyone here in DuPont State Recreational Forest. As the spot is not a national park, there are fewer amenities and spotty cell reception in some areas, so you'll truly be immersed in nature. There are also picnic shelters in specific areas, but it's best to bring your own food and drinks, as you'll not be able to buy any inside. If you'd like to avoid the crowds, consider visiting outside of the peak season, which is typically in July, August, and October. The weekends can also get packed, and since parking can be limited, it's best to come in early or on weekdays.
Some of the best waterfalls can be found in the forest — High Falls, Triple Falls, Hooker Falls, as well as Bridal Veil Falls. One of the best ways to see the falls is by starting from the Hooker Falls parking area, where you can hit three waterfalls on a three-mile hike. The first one to see is Hooker Falls, a 0.8-mile trek that can be completed in about 30 minutes. The shortest of the three, the falls offers a 12-foot drop, along with a swimming hole at the base. Go back to the parking lot to continue the journey to Triple Falls, a three-cascade waterfall with a 120-foot drop. From there, it's another half-mile to the High Falls with a stunning 150-foot drop.
Discover the dining in Cedar Mountain
After your adventures in the outdoors, fill up with good food and drinks — there's a lot of it here in Cedar Mountain. Start your day with breakfast and coffee at Cedar Mountain Cafe. The casual cafe spot is all about simple food done right, using locally-sourced ingredients that are delicious and nutritious. They focus on breakfast and lunch, but you can also get dinner if you visit on a Friday or Saturday.
For something fun to cap off the day, Cedar Mountain Moonshine Distillery is the place to go. They're a small batch distillery that's home to BuckFiddy, the highest proof moonshine sold in North Carolina. Complete the experience on one of their Music and Moonshine Nights, which features live music, drinks, and a food truck available for the event. Don't miss it starting from Memorial Weekend through Labor Day weekend every Friday. They not only make many moonshine flavors, but also have an art gallery called Studio 276 Art & Co. This one-of-a-kind space uses the alcohol inks and high-proof moonshine to create works of art. If you're looking for a coffee fix instead, you'll also find the CDRMTN Coffee Bar here.
Another local hangout is Cedar Mountain Canteen. The beer garden offers more than 150 alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and is a space for live music and events. Visitors like the chill and friendly ambiance and the huge beer selection. Their outdoor seating also has a view of the Little River, perfect with a cold drink in hand.