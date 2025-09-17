Pennsylvania's 'Gateway To The Poconos' Is A Charming Village With Fun Festivals And Scenic Trails
The Pocono Mountains are one of the most popular destinations in Pennsylvania, and it's no surprise why. Filled with rich history, gorgeous fall foliage, and festivities, this part of the state has a lot to offer. But before you get to the mountains, make a little time to stop in Wind Gap, Pennsylvania — the so-called "Gateway to the Poconos." Wind Gap is a charming borough that's home to about 3,600 people. This idyllic town is roughly 85 miles from Philadelphia and 80 miles from New York. Both commutes can be done within two hours (one-way), so it offers an escape from the big city while still being centrally located.
But just because it's a small town doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do. This town plays host to a couple different summer music festivals and there are some amazing, scenic hiking trails nearby to explore. Whether you're looking for a new weekend getaway spot or just somewhere to stop by on your way to the Poconos, Wind Gap is an ideal destination for lovers of music and the outdoors.
Wind Gap plays host to many festivals and events
What really makes Wind Gap one of a kind are the two local bluegrass festivals hosted there every summer: the Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival in June and the Appalachian Fiddle and Bluegrass Association (AFBA) Festival in the beginning of August. Both of these four-day festivals have a lineup of about 20 bands, and members of those bands teach workshops about writing music and playing different instruments. The learning mentality and sense of community fostered at these festivals is displayed during daily jam sessions that everyone is welcome to join. The vibe is all about camaraderie and sharing music, so it's common to see groups of people singing and playing together around a campfire at these rustic gatherings. While these two festivals happen in the summer, the AFBA also hosts monthly bluegrass "shindigs" from November to April to keep the music flowing in the colder months. There's nothing like some bluegrass music to keep you warm during the winter.
Wind Gap also hosts a couple of car shows each year. The Cruise to the Gap car festival happens in May, and hundreds of people turn up at Wind Gap Park to show off their custom or antique cars. This car show even features a surprise guest car each year and puts on a flea market. Wind Gap Park also hosts the Hi-Winders Car Club Sticks Reunion in August and an Oktoberfest Car Show in October. For classic car lovers, Wind Gap is the place to see them.
And if you have time to explore unique events further afield, Easton, Pennsylvania hosts a few different food festivals like the PA BaconFest and the Easton Garlic Fest. This trendy city is just outside Allentown is only 20 minutes from Wind Gap.
See the scenery near Wind Gap
Wind Gap and surrounding areas offer a ton of opportunities to get outside and enjoy the beautiful scenery. The Appalachian Trail even goes right through town, and Wind Gap was named official part of the Appalachian Trail by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which means the community helps maintain their section of the trail. But don't worry, you don't have to commit to hiking the whole 2,190-plus-mile trail to find some great views. Lots of people hike certain sections, like the Wind Gap to Smith Gap or Wind Gap to Water Gap routes. Also at the north end of this section of trail is Stroudsburg, an underrated Pennsylvania borough with a lively downtown.
Besides the Appalachian Trail though, there are many other hiking opportunities in the area. Just a 10-minute drive south of Wind Gap is Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center. This state park is open every day of the year and offers 19 miles of hiking trails, a variety of other activities like fishing, mountain biking, and cross-country skiing, and outdoor educational opportunities for people of all ages.
If you'd rather see the sights in town, Wind Gap Park is a neat place to spend an afternoon. Besides all the normal park attractions like a playground and ball fields, Wind Gap Park has a bandstand where local artists put on concerts. In addition, the annual Fireman's Carnival in support of Wind Gap Fire Company is held here during the summer. Whether you're hiking through scenic trails, enjoying a music festival, or simply soaking in the quiet charm of this hidden gem, Wind Gap proves that the Gateway to the Poconos is a destination all its own.