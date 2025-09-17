Pennsylvania's 'Gateway To The Poconos' Is A Charming Village With Fun Festivals And Scenic Trails

What really makes Wind Gap one of a kind are the two local bluegrass festivals hosted there every summer: the Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival in June and the Appalachian Fiddle and Bluegrass Association (AFBA) Festival in the beginning of August. Both of these four-day festivals have a lineup of about 20 bands, and members of those bands teach workshops about writing music and playing different instruments. The learning mentality and sense of community fostered at these festivals is displayed during daily jam sessions that everyone is welcome to join. The vibe is all about camaraderie and sharing music, so it's common to see groups of people singing and playing together around a campfire at these rustic gatherings. While these two festivals happen in the summer, the AFBA also hosts monthly bluegrass "shindigs" from November to April to keep the music flowing in the colder months. There's nothing like some bluegrass music to keep you warm during the winter.

Wind Gap also hosts a couple of car shows each year. The Cruise to the Gap car festival happens in May, and hundreds of people turn up at Wind Gap Park to show off their custom or antique cars. This car show even features a surprise guest car each year and puts on a flea market. Wind Gap Park also hosts the Hi-Winders Car Club Sticks Reunion in August and an Oktoberfest Car Show in October. For classic car lovers, Wind Gap is the place to see them.

And if you have time to explore unique events further afield, Easton, Pennsylvania hosts a few different food festivals like the PA BaconFest and the Easton Garlic Fest. This trendy city is just outside Allentown is only 20 minutes from Wind Gap.