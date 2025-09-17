Signs To Look For When Determining If A Hot Spring Is Safe To Swim In

When it comes to safety, natural hot springs are where you need to keep your wits about you, as they are a product of the natural world and therefore come with more risk and unpredictability. You should never enter a natural hot spring without doing your research first. Commercial hot springs, on the other hand, are developed around a geothermal water source, specifically designed to be safe for humans to enter. Quite often, they come with a lot more convenience, such as changing rooms, spa treatments, and even fine dining options. The only thing to be mindful of is that hot springs of any kind are not recommended if you are pregnant or have a relevant preexisting health condition.

There are certain etiquette guidelines that apply to any type of hot spring you visit, whether commercial or natural. Hot springs are a place of quiet and relaxation, so it is recommended to keep noise to low levels and be respectful of others' privacy. For natural springs especially, it is very important to leave no trace and avoid using skin or hair products that are not biodegradable, as these can be potentially harmful to wildlife and the wider environment. Hot springs have been used by humans for millennia, and deserve to be preserved for future generations.