Tucked Away In The Sierra Nevadas Is California's Free-To-Visit Hot Spring With Unique Geothermal Pools

California's Sierra Nevada mountains are an absolute treasure for hot springs chasers. From stunning natural hot springs where visitors can soak in ethereal beauty to fully developed complexes like Sierra Hot Springs Resort and Retreat Center, this imposing mountain range proves that California is so much more than Hollywood-ready beaches. Sandwiched between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella, Remington Hot Springs consists of three artificial pools built seamlessly into the boulders overlooking the Kern River. There's also a smaller soaking tub about 50 feet inland from the riverbank.

Back in the 1990s, local residents inlaid the pools with river rocks set in cement, making the soaking experience feel rustic in the best possible way. Water flows between the three pools, with the hottest water pouring into the first tub. The temperatures vary depending on the season, but expect the waters to range from 106 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in each. The water here is sulfurous, so you might smell a little like rotten eggs for the rest of the day, but visitors report that the odor isn't overwhelming. And, best of all? The springs are completely free to use.

Many visitors swear by alternating soaking in the pools with dips into the nippy Kern River. The contrasting temperatures feel utterly invigorating, but strong currents that you can't see often flow beneath the river's calm surface. If you're unsure of the river conditions, stick to the pools on the banks.