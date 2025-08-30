Tucked Away In The Sierra Nevadas Is California's Free-To-Visit Hot Spring With Unique Geothermal Pools
California's Sierra Nevada mountains are an absolute treasure for hot springs chasers. From stunning natural hot springs where visitors can soak in ethereal beauty to fully developed complexes like Sierra Hot Springs Resort and Retreat Center, this imposing mountain range proves that California is so much more than Hollywood-ready beaches. Sandwiched between Bakersfield and Lake Isabella, Remington Hot Springs consists of three artificial pools built seamlessly into the boulders overlooking the Kern River. There's also a smaller soaking tub about 50 feet inland from the riverbank.
Back in the 1990s, local residents inlaid the pools with river rocks set in cement, making the soaking experience feel rustic in the best possible way. Water flows between the three pools, with the hottest water pouring into the first tub. The temperatures vary depending on the season, but expect the waters to range from 106 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit in each. The water here is sulfurous, so you might smell a little like rotten eggs for the rest of the day, but visitors report that the odor isn't overwhelming. And, best of all? The springs are completely free to use.
Many visitors swear by alternating soaking in the pools with dips into the nippy Kern River. The contrasting temperatures feel utterly invigorating, but strong currents that you can't see often flow beneath the river's calm surface. If you're unsure of the river conditions, stick to the pools on the banks.
How to get to Remington Hot Springs
The hot springs are surprisingly easy to access via Highway 178, but the drive from Bakersfield will take about an hour without traffic. If you're coming from the Lake Isabella direction, it's about 25 minutes from Kernville, a Sierra Nevada tourist town that mixes award-winning brews with outdoor thrills. Google Maps drops you at a dirt parking area above the springs.
From here, you have to walk down a fairly steep, sandy slope to reach the springs. It's only a quarter-mile walk, but unless you have gazelle-like reflexes, you'll want to wear hiking sandals or sneakers. Expect the trail's sharp incline to put your ultra-relaxed legs through a workout on the way out.
You can also spend the night right down the road from Remington Hot Springs at Sandy Flat Campground or Hobo Campground (also labeled "Hobo Camp" and "Miracle Hot Springs" on Google Maps). Both areas lean toward the primitive (neither has electricity) and have amazing riverside locations. Sandy Flat has a little more to offer, however, including potable water and a higher number of sites. And if you're looking for a mineral pool experience that involves even more of a trek, try these hidden hot spring hikes in California.
Things to know before visiting Remington Hot Springs
Once a locals-only secret, Remington Hot Springs is now well-known and bears the signs of use associated with a high-volume tourism destination. It's by no means as crowded as Yosemite, but you'll likely encounter more trash and people than you'd expect in such a remote destination. Be sure to pack out all your trash and don't make a mess for the local volunteers who do their best to keep the area clean and comfortable for all.
The best time to visit is in early spring or late summer, when the river levels are low. When the river swells with snowmelt from the surrounding mountains (usually between April and July), you'll only be able to get into the small tub above the river. This pool is known as "the Miner's Tub," and it's the oldest one at the springs. Surrounded by tufts of grass and large boulders, there's room for only a single person, making it feel like a private bathtub in nature.
If you're a frequent hot spring soaker, you've probably encountered your fair share of people enjoying nature au naturel, and Remington Hot Springs is no exception. Many bathers take a clothing-optional approach to enjoying the springs, so make sure you check your delicate sensibilities at the door (or, in this case, the parking lot).