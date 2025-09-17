Hidden In Colorado's Mountains Is A Cozy Town With A Renowned Tap Room Where Some Of The State's Best Beer Is Served

Storied frontiersman Kit Carson is known for a lot of historic endeavors, from his courageous treks across the West to playing a pivotal role in helping the U.S. government create the Lower 48. Carson City, Nevada, which sits in the quiet lakeside Washoe Valley, is named after the legendary figure, and Carson National Forest is home to an incredible hiking haven and New Mexico's highest peak. Poncha Springs, a small town in Colorado nestled between the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Sawatch Mountain Range, is also connected to Carson's legacy, named after a hot springs the intrepid explorer visited in 1832.

Poncha Springs is home to around 1,500 residents and has been growing steadily over the past few years. The area's mineral hot springs attracted visitors long before the town was officially incorporated in 1880, from Indigenous Ute people who camped in the area during the winter to the eventual arrival of white settlers in the 19th century, who corralled the hot water into bathing pools. The springs are still enjoyed today at the Hot Springs Aquatic Center in Salida, where the natural spring water is pumped to fill two pools.

Known fondly as the "Crossroads of the Rockies," Poncha Springs sits at the intersection of two key transportation routes through the mountains. An Italianate brick schoolhouse built in 1883 serves as a historic focal point, now in use as a preschool. However, the town's reputation is primarily defined by its beer culture, home to a popular tap room that serves up Colorado's finest local brews.