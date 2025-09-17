Hidden In Colorado's Mountains Is A Cozy Town With A Renowned Tap Room Where Some Of The State's Best Beer Is Served
Storied frontiersman Kit Carson is known for a lot of historic endeavors, from his courageous treks across the West to playing a pivotal role in helping the U.S. government create the Lower 48. Carson City, Nevada, which sits in the quiet lakeside Washoe Valley, is named after the legendary figure, and Carson National Forest is home to an incredible hiking haven and New Mexico's highest peak. Poncha Springs, a small town in Colorado nestled between the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Sawatch Mountain Range, is also connected to Carson's legacy, named after a hot springs the intrepid explorer visited in 1832.
Poncha Springs is home to around 1,500 residents and has been growing steadily over the past few years. The area's mineral hot springs attracted visitors long before the town was officially incorporated in 1880, from Indigenous Ute people who camped in the area during the winter to the eventual arrival of white settlers in the 19th century, who corralled the hot water into bathing pools. The springs are still enjoyed today at the Hot Springs Aquatic Center in Salida, where the natural spring water is pumped to fill two pools.
Known fondly as the "Crossroads of the Rockies," Poncha Springs sits at the intersection of two key transportation routes through the mountains. An Italianate brick schoolhouse built in 1883 serves as a historic focal point, now in use as a preschool. However, the town's reputation is primarily defined by its beer culture, home to a popular tap room that serves up Colorado's finest local brews.
Get a taste of Poncha Springs' beer scene
No trip to Poncha Springs would be complete without a stop at Elevation Beer Company. The tap room is open daily with numerous craft beers available on tap and to-go. From bright and hoppy Cosmic Gazer hazy IPA, to the "dark and malty" Little Mo London Porter, the options are incredibly diverse. In fact, this brewery's beverage selection is said to be some of the best in the state. Book a brewery tour, or grab some good grub from Mangia Food Truck. Offerings include a soft Bavarian-style pretzel with green chile beer cheese for dipping, plus local bratwurst, corndogs, and a zesty jalapeño burger. Unsurprisingly, everything on the menu pairs wonderfully with a freshly poured brewski. If you've got Fido along for the journey, Elevation's patio and tent are pet-friendly, too.
When you're ready to unwind, consider staying at the family-owned Lodge at Poncha Springs, where vintage charm meets modern comfort. Pets are welcome, and you can relax outside in the courtyard around a fire pit to round out your day. It's a convenient base camp if you visit in the winter for skiing at nearby Monarch Mountain, or in the summer for white water rafting, kayaking, or fly fishing along the beautiful Arkansas River. Then, start the day fresh with coffee or a smoothie from Wild Mountain Cafe, located just down the road from the lodge.
Exploring the great outdoors of Poncha Springs
Poncha Springs is just 10 minutes west of the under-the-radar quaint mountain town of Salida, with no shortage of its own historic buildings and picturesque mountain views in all directions. Cyclists won't want to miss the scenic Poncha Pass Summit ride, which covers 25.4 miles out-and-back between Salida and Poncha Pass, with panoramic vistas and Poncha Springs at the midway point. A paved path along County Road 120 offers a smooth and comfortable ride before ascending the lofty 9,010-foot pass. Poncha Pass also provides direct access to both San Isabel and Rio Grande National Forests.
The outdoor recreation opportunities certainly don't end there. Poncha Springs is situated near the Rainbow Trail, a historic, 113-mile hiking route around the picturesque Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Established in 1912, it predates some of the country's other iconic through-hike routes like the Appalachian Trail or Pacific Crest Trail. If those 113 miles still don't quite cut it, the Rainbow Trail connects to both the 3,100-mile Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and the 567-mile Colorado Trail.
Off-roading enthusiasts will enjoy the scenic Marshall Pass, which traverses an old railroad route and reaches 10,842 feet as it crosses the Continental Divide. It's a beautiful area to take in the glowing aspens that give Colorful Colorado its name, along with the chance to see a range of wildlife. While it's a dirt road, some visitors have noted on AllTrails that in good weather conditions, a 4x4 vehicle isn't essential.