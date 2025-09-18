One Of South Carolina's Best Birding Spots Is A Wildlife Area Near The Coast Known For Open Spaces And Quiet Hikes

The main way of getting around Bear Island is on the 25 or so miles of hiking trails and little roads that crisscross it. The route known as Johnny Hiers Road (sometimes called Titi Lane) is the best place to start. When you drive into the wildlife management area you will take the Bennett's Point Road, which connects to the unpaved Johnny Hiers Road. Keep your eyes open for signs, and once you've turned onto it, look for a picnic area and lodge. You can park your car there before hiking the route on foot. Not only will this protect your car from sinking into the mud if there's been any recent rainfall, it will give you the best opportunity to see birds without startling them.

This route could take you anywhere from an hour and a half to four hours to hike, depending on if you decide to explore down the side trails. You'll see many smaller trails branching off Johnny Hiers Road, and all of them lead to marshy habitats where you can spot interesting birds. Just make sure not to barge into any gated areas with keep out signs, since those are generally there to protect fragile ecosystems and nesting areas.

You may also want to check out the South Edisto River Loop, an at least three-hour trek that takes you through forested areas, rice fields, and peaceful salt marshes. Here, you're likely to see far more wildlife than people. In fact, many hikers on AllTrails reported seeing hundreds of birds and dozens of alligators on this loop, and most of the time they were the only hikers there.