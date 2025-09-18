New York's Effortlessly Charming College Town Is Full Of Art, Gorgeous Architecture, And Natural Beauty

When singing about New York City, the legendary Frank Sinatra exclaimed, "I want to be a part of it," and it's not hard to see why. With streets hiding a historic food district for a classic dinner, majestic old buildings, and iconic spots from beloved movies, the Big Apple is a dream destination for many. But once you've had your fill of the bright lights, head out into the landscape of New York State and explore the many hidden gems. Follow the banks of the Hudson River up north and you'll come across the peaceful streets of Annandale-on-Hudson, a historic town as delightful as its name. Forming a bulk of the campus of Bard College, this Hudson Valley hamlet is infused with a spellbinding, old-world charm amidst the serene beauty of countryside landscapes.

Rolling hills, grassy meadows, and forested slopes opening out to panoramic vistas of the Catskill Mountains form the backdrop of Bard College's enchanting campus, offering a tranquil oasis from the hubbub of the big city. As a matter of fact, the college has played an active part in preserving the local topography and has been recognized for its vast arboretum of trees, plants, and magnificent gardens to explore. Avid adventurers can spend the day splashing at Zabriskie's Waterfall on the edge of town, while the vast tidal swamps of Tivoli Bays to the north offer ample opportunities for canoeing in the waterways, hiking through the woodlands, and soaking up the Catskill Mountains scenery.

Meanwhile, anyone touring the Bard College campus will be mesmerized by the Collegiate Gothic architecture, lending a fairytale atmosphere to the town. Catch a riveting orchestral performance at the Fisher Center, the college's world-class theater, or explore the art galleries and museums on campus. There's excitement to suit all tastes in Annandale-on-Hudson.